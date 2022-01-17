Sky Cinema Collection – Meryl Streep: talent in power

Sky channel 303 is dedicating five days of talent to her with Sky Cinema Collection – Meryl Streep: from Monday 17 to Friday 21 January, the entire program will give space to some of the actress’s best known and loved films. with his skill he has indelibly marked Hollywood and world cinema.

We are talking, it will be understood by now, of Meryl Streep, one of the most acclaimed interpreters (as well as the most awarded, as we have seen) not only of the last decades, but of the entire history of cinema.

3 Oscars® won out of 21 nominations. 9 Golden Globe. A Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at the Berlin Film Festival. And this just to make the presentations, because if beyond the awards we had to scroll through the curriculum of the star in question, we would be left speechless.

deepening





How Meryl Streep has changed, Miranda from The Devil wears Prada. PHOTO

There are seventeen titles in the program, and in some cases they are real absolute cult. We are talking about legendary films like Kramer against Kramer, second nomination and first Academy Awards win for Meryl, in this case for Best Actress. With her on the set another champion like Dustin Hoffman, who supports her in this family drama masterfully directed by Robert Benton.

Another Oscar-winning film for Streep is Alan J. Pakula’s Sophie’s Choice, in which a dramatic love triangle indelibly marked by memories of the Holocaust is staged in postwar New York. The biopic directed by Phyllida Lloyd The Iron Lady, focused on the figure of the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, completes the hat-trick obtained at the Academy.

The heterogeneity of the films part of the review makes once more the measure of the talent of Meryl Streep, who passes easily from the intensity of the passions of films such as My Africa by Sydney Pollack and The Bridges of Madison County by and with Clint Eastwood, to the grotesque tones of the horror comedy Death makes you beautiful by Robert Zemeckis, or to the lightness of the musical Mamma Mia! by Phyllida Lloyd, built on the great hits of Abba.

Five days of great films, those of Sky Cinema Collection – Meryl Streep, which are worth a real lesson on cinema. All that remains is to take notes and learn everything there is to know about the expressive potential of an actor from what is a real teacher.