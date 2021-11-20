Sky Cinema DC Super Heroes the superheroes arrive on Sky until November 26th





Sky Cinema DC Super Heores until November 26 a channel dedicated H24 to superheroes

The channel 303 of Sky dedicated to the collections from today Saturday 20 November hosts the Superheroes. It turned on today Sky Cinema DC Super Heroes until Friday, November 26 with the adventures of superheroes and antiheroes from the DC universe, including Batman, Catwoman, Joker and the heroes reunited in the Justice League, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash and their antagonists.

The collection with all the films including the 7 Batman is also available on demand and streaming on NOW for a week of heroes.

The films in programming

Gathered on the canal 303 Sky Cinema Collection DC Super Heroes titles include the seven Batman films, Batman including two directed by Tim Burton (BATMAN, BATMAN – THE RETURN), the two of Joel Schumacher (BATMAN FOREVER, BATMAN & ROBIN) and the three chapters by Christopher Nolan (BATMAN BEGINS, THE DARK KNIGHT, THE DARK KNIGHT – THE RETURN).

Among the films not to be missed we point out JUSTICE LEAGUE, in the 2017 version and in the 2021 director’s cut ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, with Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (Flash). We find Gal Gadot, directed by Patty Jenkins, in WONDER WOMAN 1984 and Jason Momoa in AQUAMAN, the film about the origin story of Arthur Curry, half human and half Atlantean; in GREEN LANTERN Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan, a test pilot who inherits the powers and responsibilities of an intergalactic guardian.

Among the titles also those films dedicated to the antagonists of superheroes who have given life to chapters entirely dedicated to them: in CATWOMAN we find Halle Berry as the woman of feline superpowers, previously played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman – The Return; while Batman nemesis Joker, played by Jack Nicholson in Batman and by Heath Ledger of it The dark Knight, is the absolute protagonist of the film awarded with the Golden Lion JOKER, which tells its genesis through the excellent acting performance of Joaquin Phoenix, awarded with the Oscar® 2020; finally, we follow the adventures of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after the breakup with ex-boyfriend Joker in BIRDS OF PREY AND THE PHANTASMAGORIC REBIRTH OF HARLEY QUINN.

