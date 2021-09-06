Waiting for the arrival on August 18th, in all Italian cinemas, of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga (read our preview review), Sky Cinema launches the thematic channel Sky Cinema Fast & Furious entirely dedicated to the franchise with Vin Diesel.

Sky Cinema Fast & Furious, the channel dedicated to the franchise with Vin Diesel

From Saturday 7 to Friday 20 August, on channel 303 of the Sky Cinema package it turns on Sky Cinema Fast & Furious with the most spectacular and roaring car races and with that adrenaline that has allowed him to collect over 6.5 billion dollars in box office worldwide. Also scheduled FAST & FURIOUS THE GREATEST MOMENTS, a documentary that traces the cult moments of the franchise. All films are also available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW, in the Fast & Furious collection.

It all began in 2001 with Fast & Furious when viewers got to know Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), an undercover agent who infiltrated an underground racing gang, whose boss is Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), an auto racing champion with a criminal past.

The first film, which had considerable international success, followed in 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious, starring Paul Walker and Eva Mendes. In 2006 the third chapter comes out, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

In 2009 it is to remember the return of the original cast with Fast & Furious – Original parts only. Here we see FBI agent Brian O’Conner come back undercover again to infiltrate Arturo Braga’s gang. But in this new mission, Brian will have to pair up with the one he had deceived five years earlier: Dominic Toretto.

Dwayne Johnson makes his debut in the franchise in Fast & Furious 5 in 2011 as US Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs, a character that Diesel and director Justin Lin wrote specifically for Johnson. The sixth chapter Fast & Furious 6 arrives two years later still starring Diesel, Walker and Johnson.

Fast & Furious 7 comes out in 2015 and sees the debut of Jason Statham who plays Deckard Shaw, a ruthless Special Forces assassin seeking revenge against the Dominic and Brian gang responsible for the death of his brother Owen Shaw.

In 2017 it was released Fast & Furious 8 which introduces Helen Mirren as Magdalena, Owen and Deckard Shaw’s mother, and Charlize Theron as Cipher, a ruthless terrorist.

