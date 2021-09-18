Sky Cinema. Films out in September 2021

The offer of Sky Cinema and its numerous channels will also be particularly rich for this September.

Let’s find out together some of the most important titles that Pay TV will broadcast during the month:

– Godzilla vs Kong (fantasy, action, 2021): let’s start with science fiction, with the film directed by Adam Wingard that brings to the screen a world in which men and monsters coexist. Among the protagonists are Alexander Skarsgård and the young Millie Bobby Brown.

The film was released in the first part of 2021 both in theaters and in streaming and received positive reviews from critics.

-Life in a year – One more year (dramatic, sentimental, 2020): first released in the US at the end of 2020 on Prime Video, Mitja Okorn’s film stars Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith. It tells the dramatic love story of two boys, forced to deal with the disease.

– The Scent of Wild Grass (Dramatic, Sentimental, 2020): Set in rural Ireland and directed by John Patrick Shanley, the film stars Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt. The two bring to the stage the story of a couple who find themselves in a family dispute caused by land ownership – Lassie comes home (adventure, family, 2020): remake of the famous 1943 film, the German film directed by Hanno Olderdissen tells the story of a child and his four-legged best friend forced to separate because their father loses his job. The young protagonist is played by Nico Marischka – The Last Vermeer (dramatic, historical, 2019): Dan Friedkin’s film, set in the post-war Netherlands, brings to the screen the vicissitudes of Han van Meegeren who made a fortune selling paintings false to the Nazis and for this he was accused of collaborationism. With Guy Pearce – Worth – Il patto (dramatic, 2020): Sara Colangelo’s film includes Stanley Tucci and Michael Keaton among its protagonists. The film tells the story of a lawyer who heads the Compensation Fund for the victims of 9/11.

– Yalda (drama, 2019): awarded at the Sundance festival, Massoud Bakhshi’s film brings to the screen the story of an Iranian woman who kills her husband and faces a live national trial. With Sadaf Asgari.

– The Minamata case (drama, 2020): Johnny Depp, directed by Andrew Levitas, plays US photographer William Eugene Smith who, armed with a camera, will travel to Japan and document the mercury-induced illness scandal released by a chemical industry .

Loading... Advertisements

– Every Breath You Take (thriller, 2021): directed by Vaughn Stein, the film tells the story of a psychiatrist, played by Casey Affleck, accused of having been the cause of the suicide of one of his patients. With Sam Claflin.

– Oslo (historical, dramatic, 2021): with Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott, Bartlett Sher’s film tells the story of the Oslo peace between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel in 1993.

– Locked Down (comedy, 2021): Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) play a couple in crisis forced to live together during the lockdown imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The story will have unexpected implications.

With the participation of Ben Stiller and directed by Doug Liman. Me, him, her and the donkey (adventure, comedy, 2020): the French film directed by Caroline Vignal stars a Parisian teacher who is having an affair with a pupil’s father. Abandoned by the man during the summer because he is busy with his family, the woman will go to her lover’s vacation spot.

With Laure Calamy and Benjamin Lavernhe.

Dramas, comedies, historical films, children’s films or thrillers: as we have seen also this month Sky offers its customers a wide catalog to choose from.