Sky Cinema Halloween: ready for the scariest marathon of the year?

Ready for a fear marathon? Halloween is almost upon us and Sky has a scary surprise for all its subscribers! From Saturday 23 to Sunday 31 October Sky Cinema Collection becomes Sky Cinema Halloween with more than 90 “scary” titles.

What will we find? During the day, many dark adventures, titles for the whole family and parodies, while in the late evening and during the night the stage is all for horror.

Sky Cinema Halloween: all programming

The marathon begins Saturday 30 October at 9.15 pm with Dinner with the Wolf: Werewolves Within. What is it about? Of a hilarious horror-comedy directed by Josh Ruben, inspired by the video game Werewolves Within.

Following a heavy snowfall, some Beaverfield residents find themselves stranded in an inn. However, they soon discover that a fearsome killer is hiding among them. Everyone is under suspicion and panic is rampant, so the new forest ranger Finn must try to solve the mystery quickly with the help of young and daring Cecily. Will they be able to find out who or what is terrorizing the city?

Sunday 31 October at 7.30 pm it will be Monster Family 2:

The adventures of the Wishbone family are back. A year after saving the world from Dracula, the Wishbones must once again put aside their little everyday misunderstandings and transform themselves into monsters again to save their loved ones. This time they will have to defeat a very bad monster hunter.

At 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and at 11.20 pm on Sky Cinema Halloween it’s the turn of Run, with Sarah Paulson protagonist of a high-tension thriller with a horror vein.

Diana has dedicated her entire life to her daughter Chloe who is in a wheelchair and suffers from heart problems. Chloe faces her struggles stubbornly and can’t wait to go to college. However, when the response to the registration request is late in arriving, the girl begins to become suspicious and also investigates a new drug that she must take. The truth will be completely unexpected …

Always on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st, in the afternoon, even the youngest can have their share of thrills with films for the whole family: in addition to the double Monster Family And Monster Family 2 you will meet the scary witches created by Roald Dahl and bring to the screen from Robert Zemeckis in his Witches, as well as with the disturbing creatures that come to life from the writer’s works RL Stine, interpreted by Jack Black, in Little shivers.

While on the nights of 30 and 31 October the great classics of the genre are back: The exorcist from William Friedkin; two films signed by the master of Italian horror Dario Argento, Four gray velvet flies and the second episode of the “trilogy of the three mothers” Hell; The omen the masterpiece of Richard Donner; And Dracula by Bram Stoker (find the book on Amazon!) signed by Francis Ford Coppola. Finally, the disturbing The fly, cinematographic transposition of the work of George Langelaan, signed by David Cronenberg with Jeff Goldblum, Three steps into delirium, classic in three episodes inspired by the stories of Edgar Allan Poe, directed by three illustrious directors such as Federico Fellini, Louis Malle And Roger Vadim, and interpreted by Jane Fonda, Brigitte Bardot And Alain Delon.

Of course on Sky Cinema Halloween can not miss the successful horror with some titles of recent years such as: the films based on the novels of Stephen King It-Chapter 2 with James McAvoy And Jessica Chastain, And Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Shining which sees the protagonist Ewan McGregor; then there are Saw: Legacy, the eighth installment of the series that began in 2004 with Saw – The Riddler; the gothic Widow Winchester which has as an illustrious protagonist Helen Mirren as a widow living in a haunted house e Possession – The Devil’s Apartment.

For lovers of dark fantasy: Priest, with Paul Bettany as a warrior priest who fights the creatures of darkness; in The Last Witch Hunter – The last witch hunter Vin Diesel is the brave leader of a group of men fighting an evil witch. Then there are Underlworld with the sensual and combative vampire Kate Beckinsale and the first 5 films of the saga inspired by the video game of the same name Resident Evil with Milla Jovovich who tenaciously fights zombies. The inevitable horror comedies contribute to lighten the atmosphere, such as the first three films of the saga Scary Movie; the self-deprecating Vampire Help, inspired by the literary saga about slightly deranged vampires signed by Darren Shan; and our own Fracchia against Dracula in which the beloved speck played by Paolo Villaggio is grappling with the vampire lord.

Finally on Sunday 24 starting at 13.55 a marathon of films representative of the director’s creative genius Tim Burton to celebrate it on the occasion of the awarding of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Rome Film Fest: at 13.55 the masterpiece of irony and delicacy awarded in Venice in 2005 The Corpse Bride, followed by the winner of the Academy Award for Best Makeup, Beetlejuice – Pig sprite and in closing, from 4.55 pm the two cinecomics inspired by the DC superhero Batman And Batman Returns, interpreted by Michael Keaton who in the first has to face the diabolical Joker aka Jack Nicholson and in the second he has to face the repulsive Penguin and the mysterious Catwoman, played by a particularly “biting” Michelle Pfeiffer.