Sky Cinema SCI-FI: the channel dedicated to the best science fiction films is now available

From today to September 30th Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303) transforms and becomes Sky Cinema SCI-FI, the channel that collects over 70 titles, including the films of science fiction most recent and the great cult of one of the most loved engineers.

Synchronic poster

Don’t miss the premiere from Synchronic, tonight at 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, at 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi and streaming on NOW. Written and directed by Justin Benson and his creative partner Aaron Moorhead, it’s a high-tension sci-fi thriller that distorts space and time. In the cast Anthony Mackie (The Avengers, 8 Mile) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Gray) who play Steve and Dennis, two lifelong friends, paramedics who are called upon to deal with a series of gruesome accidents and deaths linked to a new drug, called Synchronic. The sudden disappearance of Dennis’ eldest daughter will lead Steve to confront a terrifying and complex truth about Synchronic.

In the Sci-FI collection more than 70 titles of this cinematographic genre that have contributed to redefine our cultural scenario and to imagine our future. Among the appointments not to be missed, Tenet, by Cristopher Nolan, Oscar for the best visual special effects, with John D. Washington, Robert Pattinson and Kenneth Branagh and the films by Steven Spielberg Ready Player One, adaptation of the novel by Ernest Cline, MINORITY REPORT , based on a short story by Philip K. Dick and The War of the Worlds remake of a science fiction classic.

Loading... Advertisements Tenet: Robert Pattinson with John David Washington in a photo from the film

Then the sci-fi blockbuster by Luc Besson, Valerian and the city of a thousand planets starring Cara Delevingne. Planet of the Apes, the first of the saga based on the novel by Pierre Boulle, with Charlton Heston and to follow the four subsequent titles in the series: The other face of the Planet of the Apes, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1999 – Conquest of the earth and Battle for the Planet of the Apes – Year 2670: Last Act.

Shia LaBeouf with Megan Fox in a scene from the movie Transformers

Another beloved sci-fi saga is the one inspired by the toy line born in 1984 in Japan: Transformers, Transformers – Revenge of the fallen and Transformers 4: The era of extinction.

Among other numerous titles: Gattaca – The door to the universe with Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law. Terminator Salvation, fourth chapter of the Terminator saga, with Christian Bale and Sam Worthington and Terminator 3 – The rebel machines with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jodie Foster is Dr. Eleanor Ann Arroway in Contact

In addition, Next the sci-fi thriller with Nicolas Cage and Jessica Biel and the most recent In Time with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried, an adrenaline-pumping action in which the individual life time on earth is a bargaining chip. Babylon AD by Matthieu Kassovitz with Vin Diesel and Michelle Yeoh in which a war veteran agrees to accompany a woman from Russia to New York without knowing that his travel companion has undergone some disturbing genetic manipulation.

Finally, the cult of 1997, Contact, the remake of the famous novel by Carl Sagan directed by Robert Zemekis with Jodie Foster, which hypothesizes the first contact between humans and aliens.