Sky Cinema Sci-Fi, the future is now

From cult like Planet of the Apes to recent hits like Ready Player One, from 18 to 30 September channel 303 dedicates its programming to the genre that most made us dream

Sci-fi cinema didn’t just entertain us. Science fiction has also made us dream, made us see the future and allowed us to think differently, anticipating the changes to come: for this reason it is one of the genres that have most influenced the present cultural imaginary.

It is precisely to the great classics of the genre and to the recent successes that Sky Cinema Collection, from Saturday 18 to Thursday 30 September, dedicates its programming, transforming itself for the occasion into Sky Cinema Sci-Fi.

On the program there will be supercult like the original saga de The Planet of the Apes, inaugurated in 1968 with the homonymous film starring Chartlon Heston, e Minority Report, the 2002 film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, a true guru of sci-fi literature.