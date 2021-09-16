Sky Cinema Sci-Fi, the future is now

From cult like Planet of the Apes to recent hits like Ready Player One, from 18 to 30 September channel 303 dedicates its programming to the genre that most made us dream
Sci-fi cinema didn’t just entertain us. Science fiction has also made us dream, made us see the future and allowed us to think differently, anticipating the changes to come: for this reason it is one of the genres that have most influenced the present cultural imaginary.
It is precisely to the great classics of the genre and to the recent successes that Sky Cinema Collection, from Saturday 18 to Thursday 30 September, dedicates its programming, transforming itself for the occasion into Sky Cinema Sci-Fi.
On the program there will be supercult like the original saga de The Planet of the Apes, inaugurated in 1968 with the homonymous film starring Chartlon Heston, e Minority Report, the 2002 film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, a true guru of sci-fi literature.
And again, again to mention some great classics of the genre, we find in the lineup Gattaca – The door to the universe, with an incredible trio of protagonists formed by Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law, and Men in Black, the film with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones that mixes science fiction, action and comedy.
But a channel like Sky Cinema Sci-Fi, of course, cannot only look to the past: here is the first TV viewing on Saturday 18 at 9.15 pm at 9.45 pm (at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno) of Synchronic, which are joined by some blockbusters of the present such as the recent one Ready Player One, directed once again by Spielberg and based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller, e Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s most recent film.
For those who love cyborgs and robots, ample space is dedicated to the saga of Transformers, while Sky channel 303 pays homage to that of Terminator with the fourth installment of the series, Terminator Salvation, with Christian Bale. And this is just the beginning, because there are over seventy titles on the program, all of the highest quality.
In short, the appointment with the future is on Sky channel 303. And from 18 September the SKY CINEMA SCI-FI Collection will also be available On Demand.