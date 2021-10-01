Sky Cinema Western, a long ride of Hollywood’s most celebrated genre

From Friday 1 to Friday 8 October, Sky Cinema dedicates to fans of Western a Collection of over 50 titles, classics and cult of the most celebrated and timeless genre of Hollywood. All titles are available on demand in the collection Western is streaming on NOW.
We report some great classics of the genre such as RED CROW YOU WON’T HAVE MY SCALP with Robert Redford directed by Sydney Pollack; the suggestive HANG IT HIGHER with Clint Eastwood, Ben Johnson and Bruce Dern. Don’t miss more recent films, including: the blockbuster from 7 Oscars® DANCE WITH WOLVES directed and starring Kevin Costner; THE HATEFUL EIGHT Quentin Tarantino, with a super cast including Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Jason Leigh; the adventure set between saloons and gaming tables MAVERICK with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster; the western that exudes revenge Ruthless Hunting with Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan; the compelling THE LATEST OUTLAWS with Emile Hirsch and John Cusack; THAT TRAIN TO YUMA with Christian Bale and Russel Crowe; and the incredible true story of the first Black Marshal in the Wild West HELL ON THE BORDER – COWBOY FROM LEGEND with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman.
Not to be missed Sunday 3 October the “Spaghetti Western” marathon with The progenitor DJANGO directed by Sergio Corbucci and starring Franco Nero and the great classics by Sergio Leone, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST, HEAD DOWN and “the dollar trilogy” FOR A FEW DOLLARS, FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE And THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BAD.
- … And Then They Called Him Il Magnifico 1972 ITA
- Appointment For A Vendetta 1969 USA
- Dances With Wolves 1990 USA
- Butch Cassidy 1969 USA
- Merciless Hunt 2007 USA
- Once Upon a Time in the West 1968 ITA / USA
- Red Crow You Won’t Have My Scalp 1972 USA
- From Noon To Three 1976 USA
- Deadwood – The 2019 USA Film
- Django 1966 ITA, SPA
- Duel in El Diablo 1966 USA
- Face to Face 1967 ITA
- Giù La Testa 1971 ITA
- The Inexorables 1960 USA
- The Last Outlaws 2019 BEL / FRA / IRL / LUSS
- Hateful Eight, The 2015 USA
- Hell On The Border – Legend Cowboy 2019 USA
- The Knights of the Long Shadows 1980 USA
- The Magnificent Seven 1960 USA
- The Magnificent Seven Ride Again 1972 USA
- The Good, The Ugly, The Bad 1966 ITA / SPA
- The Pale Knight 1985 USA
- The Iron Collar 1963 USA
- The Red River 1948 USA
- The Great Country 1958 USA
- The Wonderful Country 1959 USA
- The Mercenary 1968 ITA
- My Name Is Nobody 1973 ITA
- The Return of the Magnificent Seven 1966 USA
- The Rio Grande Solitaire 1971 USA
- Hang Him Higher 1968 USA
- I am Valdez 1971 USA
- The Battle Of The Alamo 1960 USA
- The Caravan of the Hallelujah 1965 USA
- La Resa Dei Conti 1966 ITA
- The Via Del West 1967 USA
- The Red Jackets Of Saskatchewan 1954 USA
- The Pistols Of The Magnificent 7 1969 USA
- The Dark Valley Stranger – The Dark Valley 2014 AUSTRIA / GER
- The Last Of The Mohicans 1992 USA
- The last Native American 2007 USA
- The Man In The Leather Tie 1968 USA
- Maverick 1994 USA
- Midday and a half fire 1974 USA
- Missouri 1976 USA
- Pancho Villa, The Legend 2003 USA
- For A Few Dollars More 1965 GER / ITA / SPA
- For A Fistful Of Dollars 1964 ITA
- That Train For Yuma 2007 USA
- Cold Mountain 2003 USA
- Fearless Challenge 1971 USA
- Shalako 1968 GER / GB / USA
- Soldiers on Horseback 1959 USA
- Vera Cruz 1954 USA