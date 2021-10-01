Sky Cinema Western, from Sergio Leone to John Ford, over 50 films set in the Wild West

“Cinema must be entertainment, this is what the public wants. And for me the most beautiful show is that of the myth. Cinema is myth. ” This is how Sergio Leone thought. And what is the mythical genre par excellence if not the western? Colts, outlaws, cowboys, Indians, sheriffs, horses, rifles, Northerners, Southerners, saloons, duels, bullets, bounty killers continue to live in the infinite number of films that have told the wild west. And the collection proposed by Sky Cinema (from the first to the (October) is thus transformed into a privileged observatory from which it is possible to admire some of the masterpieces of this timeless film genre.
We point out some great classics of the genre such as RED CROW YOU WON’T HAVE MY SCALP with Robert Redford directed by Sydney Pollack; the striking HANG IT HIGHER with Clint Eastwood, Ben Johnson and Bruce Dern. Don’t miss more recent films, including: the 7 Oscar® blockbuster BALLA WITH WOLVES directed and starring Kevin Costner; Quentin Tarantino’s THE HATEFUL EIGHT, with a super cast including Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Jason Leigh; the adventure set between saloons and game tables MAVERICK with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster; the western that oozes revenge Ruthless HUNT with Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan; the gripping LAST OUTLAW with Emile Hirsch and John Cusack; THAT TRAIN TO YUMA with Christian Bale and Russel Crowe; and the incredible true story of the first Black Marshal in the Wild West HELL ON THE BORDER – COWBOY FROM LEGEND with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman