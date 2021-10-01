Sky Cinema Western, from Sergio Leone to John Ford, over 50 films set in the Wild West

“Cinema must be entertainment, this is what the public wants. And for me the most beautiful show is that of the myth. Cinema is myth. ” This is how Sergio Leone thought. And what is the mythical genre par excellence if not the western? Colts, outlaws, cowboys, Indians, sheriffs, horses, rifles, Northerners, Southerners, saloons, duels, bullets, bounty killers continue to live in the infinite number of films that have told the wild west. And the collection proposed by Sky Cinema (from the first to the (October) is thus transformed into a privileged observatory from which it is possible to admire some of the masterpieces of this timeless film genre.