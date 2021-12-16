Sports

Sky – Dumfries-Alex Sandro, referee-VAR dialogue announced: Rocchi’s position

Mariani had not seen the dynamics of the episode and in the audio he clearly admits it, also facilitating the task of Guide

On the occasion of the meeting with journalists held today at the Lega’s International Broadcast Center in Lissone, Gianluca Rocchi, in charge of the referees, took stock after 17 championship days with statistics, videos and audio recordings of the dialogues between the referees and VAR. Among these, reports Sky Sport, also the one that led to whistle the penalty at sunset of Inter-Juve for the light touch in the area of Dumfries on Alex Sandro: “correct revision by the Var Guida, especially since Mariani had not seen the dynamics of the episode (and in the audio he clearly admits it, also facilitating the task of the colleague). Make it clear in the evaluation of the referees and the designator and – he adds Rocchi – different from that of Roma-Milan, defined a contact of almost irrelevant intensity. Subjective judgments of course, but – insists the former international referee repeatedly – a certain margin of interpretation not only on the field but also in the video must be accepted, otherwise there will always be more or less instrumental controversies “, reads the satellite broadcaster’s website.

December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 18:46)

