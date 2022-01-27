Sky: films arriving in February 2022

The Sky schedule in February 2022 is enriched with new titles. Here are all the cinematic news in the Sky catalog.

Sky: the films released every day of February 2022

February 1: PIG

Nicolas Cage stars in a film set on an Oregon farm. He is a lone truffle hunter who lives on his farm with his precious sow. When the latter is kidnapped, the man begins a journey retracing the places of the past to find her again.

February 2: THE HUMBLING – LAST ACT



Barry Levinson directs Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig in a drama starring an actor in crisis who attempts suicide and, to regain his vital strength, begins a relationship with a young homosexual. But things don’t turn out right, especially when the couple’s past erupts into the present.

February 4: KILL ME THREE TIMES

Simon Pegg plays the role of an assassin who must kill to kill the one who is called the mermaid (Alice Braga). Man has to contend with other people who have the same task to complete.

February 5: BERNIE THE DOLPHIN 2

Bernie the dolphin returns to Florida in the bay near St. Augustine. Kevin, after school, spends his time posting dolphin videos and news, while Holly is at Marineland where she works as a dolphin trainer. Holly and Kevin will have another adventure when a new little dolphin arrives. To complicate everything, the return to freedom of their old enemy Winston Mills.

February 6: THREE FLOORS

Nanni Moretti directs a great cast, composed among others by Margherita Buy, Alessandro Sperduti, Riccardo Scamarcio, Alba Rohrwacher, Adriano Giannini, Stefano Dionisi, in a story centered on three families who live in apartments on different floors of the same bourgeois condominium.

February 7: MONSTER HUNTER

Paul WS Anderson directs the film adaptation of a franchise of video games loved all over the world. At the center of the narrative we find Artemis (Milla Jovovich), a huntress who works for the United Nations, transported with her team, to a completely new world, populated by monsters.

February 8: THE WORLD THAT WILL COME

Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterston and Casey Affleck are the interpreters of a story set in the mid-nineteenth century, which stars two couples who live on nearby farms and are forced to face the hardships of isolated life, in a territory that is as beautiful as it is rugged. Abigail is in mourning and attends to the needs of her taciturn husband Dyer; new neighbor Tallie is impatient with the control of her jealous husband Finney. The two leading women console each other by forging a bond that fills the void in their lives.

February 9: BREACH – NIGHTMARE IN SPACE

Bruce Willis stars in a science fiction film in which he challenges a terrifying mutant alien. An epidemic plagues the earth and the survivors seek safety on an interstellar ark to a new planet, but on the way some of them become bloodthirsty monsters.

February 10: SWEET VIRGINIA

In an Alaskan town, a man, a former rodeo star, becomes friends with a boy, unaware that the young man is responsible for a murder that has strained the entire community.

February 11: SPIRIT – THE REBEL

“Spirit – The Rebel,” produced by DreamWorks Animation, is the sequel to the hit 2002 animated feature “Spirit – Wild Horse”, and a cinematic remake of the first season of the animated series “Spirit: Free Adventures”.

February 13: WELCOME TO CASA ESPOSITO

Gianluca Ansanelli directs a comedy in which the Camorra is ridiculed through a family from the Rione Sanità. The film is inspired by the novel of the same name by the humorist Pino Imperatore.

February 14: EIFFEL

The story of the construction of the famous Parisian tower, commissioned to Eiffel for the Paris Universal Exposition of 1889.

February 15: A VIGILANTE

Olivia Wilde stars in a 2019 thriller in which she plays Sadie, a woman who has decided to dedicate her life to helping women in danger. The woman trains hard in boxing and martial arts to take revenge and save another abused woman.

February 15: MONDOCANE

Alessandro Celli directs a film set in the near future in Taranto, which has become a ghost town, inhabited by people who live in a miserable and violent way. In this reality, the Formiche stand out, a criminal gang headed by Tescacalda (Alessandro Borghi) who tries to dominate the territory. Thirteen-year-old Pietro, called Mondocane, tries to successfully join the group, while his friend Christian, called Pisciasotto, fails.

February 16: CODE: KARIM

Federico Alotto directs a spy story between Syria and Italy starring Karim who has returned to Italy from the war in Syria, to take back his life. Unfortunately, getting back into normal life won’t be easy.

February 18: VOYAGERS

Neil Burger directs Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp in a sci-fi film in which a group of kids are sent into space in order to populate a new planet. Things take an unexpected turn after their adult captain is killed.

February 19: BIGFOOT FAMILY

A Franco-Belgian animated film directed by Ben Stassen and Jeremy Degruson, sequel to the 2017 film “Bigfoot Junior”. Bigfoot, now famous, wants to fight pollution and protect wildlife from an Alaskan oil company. For his mission he is helped by his son Adam. Things get complicated when Bigfoot mysteriously disappears.

February 20: DELICIEUX – LOVE IS SERVED

In 1789 in France, shortly before the Revolution, a man is helped by a young woman to free himself from his position as a servant and open the first restaurant.

February 21: I AM NOBODY

Film directed by Ilya Naishuller. Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is an anonymous person who doesn’t react when thieves break into his house one night. The episode, however, unleashes her anger by uncovering long-kept secrets.

February 23: FALLING – A FATHER’S STORY

“Falling” marks Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut. Willis Peterson, suffering from age-related degeneration, lives alone on a farm. His son John tries to help him, but he clashes with his father’s character who never misses an opportunity to humiliate him.

February 25: THE NIGHT OF THE JUDGMENT FOREVER

Fifth and final chapter of the franchise “The Judgment Night”. The events told take place one year after those of “The Night of Judgment – Election Year” (third chapter of the saga). Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta) take refuge on a ranch in Texas, where Juan helps the wealthy Tuker family, but is not liked by his son, Dylan Tucker (Josh Lucas). The morning after the Outburst, a group of murderous rebels sets to work against the Tucker family.

February 26: Aphid and the ant



Mario Vitale’s first work, “L’afide e la ant” tells a story of integration and cultural exchange. Set in Calabria, the film stars Cristina Parku (in the role of Fatima) and Beppe Fiorello, and addresses various issues such as family distress, growth, integration, the difficulty of being a parent, sports as a means of ransom.

February 27: THESHIFT

Directorial debut by Alessandro Tonda. Eden and Abdel are two young terrorists who reach a high school in the city and carry out a massacre. ANDden is rescued by an ambulance, but with a bomb on him he threatens the two paramedics, forced to do whatever he orders.

February 28: SPACE JAM: NEW LEGENDS

LeBron James and the Looney Tunes try to defeat the evil Goon Squad and a terrible algorithm on the basketball court.

Roberta Rosella

01/27/2022