Sky, from 2022 stop to the offer on digital terrestrial: this is what changes

Comcast pay-TV Sky has communicated to its DTT (digital terrestrial) customers that starting from April 1, 2022, the Sky digital service will switch to a new solution that combines digital terrestrial and internet. In this way it will be possible to benefit from the advantages of the two technologies, with a wider offer of linear channels and the possibility of enjoying the on-demand content and viewing experience of Sky Q.

In any case – he explains Digital News -, from 1 April 2022 the Sky offer on digital terrestrial will no longer be available and will close automatically. In the coming weeks, Sky will send the new Sky Q decoder home free of charge via the internet. With Sky Q via the internet it will be possible to see all the contents of Sky TV, Sky Sport and Sky Calcio, in HD, with many more channels and a large catalog on demand with a new Sky Q box, small, light and extremely handy, which thanks due to its small size it can be connected to the television in any room of the house, thus ensuring maximum flexibility and freedom of vision.

Sky digital terrestrial – What changes with the new Sky Q box

In fact, the new Sky Q box does not need a dish or installation by a technician, just connect it to your Internet connection, via wifi or via Lan, and with a few simple steps you can immediately see the Sky content offer on the Home TV that you prefer and have on demand, the restart function that restarts the films or series on air and, on the move, Sky Go.

Sky Q via internet, using a hybrid channel list that allows you to combine internet with digital terrestrial, is already compatible with the new digital terrestrial (DVB-T2) and therefore there is no need for change TV or buy another decoder. This new internet box allows you to immediately access Sky Entertainment, cinema, sports, football and children content and the main apps all in one place with the advantages of voice control and personalized suggestions.

To see the free-to-air digital terrestrial channels – explains the portal – via Sky Q it is necessary to connect the terrestrial antenna cable to the RF IN port of the decoder and search for channels in the Settings> Digital Terrestrial section. For technological reasons, the signal transmitted via the internet can arrive with a minimum delay compared to that received via digital terrestrial.

To ensure the best viewing experience of sports programs, especially live ones, Sky will make available, even in situations where the connection is poorly performing or unstable, the viewing of channels Sky Sport One And Sky Sport Soccer (with numerous live sporting events) as well as on the internet channels 201 and 202 also through the use of digital terrestrial.

Sky digital terrestrial – Costs and right of withdrawal

For those who decide to join the new offer, Sky will apply a discount of € 5 per month compared to the cost of the current digital terrestrial subscription, which therefore for viewing the Sky TV + Sky Sport + Sky Calcio + Sky HD packages will go from € 34.90 per month to € 29.90 per month for the first 18 months, with the possibility of withdrawing from the offer at any time without costs or expenses. In any case, in view of this step, it is possible to withdraw from the Sky subscription on digital terrestrial at any time, without costs or expenses. until March 31, 2022.