Sky Go is upgraded for free with many features! And the Plus version is retiring

Sky has decided to eliminate the paid version of its service dedicated to portable devices Sky Go PLUS which cost 5 ?? per month. From now on there will be only one Sky Go and will have everything included as well as being completely free and without activation. Lots of new features which will allow users, who are over 2.4 million who already use Sky Go, to be able to take advantage of the platform in a more complete and better way.

Sky Go: what does it include now?

Specifically, starting today, all the features of Sky Go Plus are included free of charge in the subscription. For this reason, all Sky customers will be able to exclusively have all these new features:

Download & Play:

this function allows you to download contents and start them for playback even in the absence of an Internet connection; Restart, Pause and Replay:

interesting option to restart the live program from the beginning, pause it or review a specific sequence; Pair up to four devices:

these can be modified directly from the Sky Go app (as well as via the My Sky app and the DIY area); Synchronization of Sky Go with the contents in the Sky Q satellite box or Sky Q without satellite dish enabled: just connect the device running the app and the box to the same WiFi network. In this way it will be possible to access the Sky Q recordings and additional Sky channels on mobile devices from home, or to resume watching the programs started in another room.

The news arrives on the “black” day of DAZN, targeted by criticism for the decision that seems to be on the way to limit the two flows currently envisaged if they are used from different places. Sky seems to want to welcome all users on the run, allowing, with its offer, those at home to see the programs on the TV without problems and those around to be able to see them on the app.

There is also another news regarding subscribers to Sky Q satellite or those who are subscribed with Sky Q box without dish. These will be able to synchronize Sky Go with the contents on their box. A synchronization that will take place automatically as soon as the app is connected to the same local network to which the Sky Q is also connected. This will also allow a smartphone (or tablet) to become a small Sky Q to be able to review the recordings or resume watching the started Sky programs by moving to another room. The same functions will be usable in Italy as abroad, without any limitation.