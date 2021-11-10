Sky Go Plus disappears: no one will pay 5 euros anymore. All features will be added for free to Sky Go

Sky has announced that starting today all the functions of Sky Go Plus become included in the subscription, at no additional cost. Nobody will pay the 5.20 euros requested so far by Sky to have multiple devices or in download and play.

All 2.4 million Sky subscribers who use Sky Go habitually will find the upgraded version automatically, without activating anything: they can then use the Download & Play function to download Sky content and access it even in the absence of a connection, they can use Restart, Pause and Replay to restart a live program from the beginning and will be able to associate up to 4 devices that they will manage in the do-it-yourself area. These are things for which Sky has always asked for a “premium” subscription.

The news arrives on the “black” day of DAZN, targeted by criticism for the decision that seems to be on the way to limit the two flows currently foreseen if they are used from different places. Sky seems to want to underline that, with its offer, those at home see on the TV and those around see on the app.

There is also another novelty: Sky Q satellite subscribers or those who are subscribers with Sky Q box without dish) will also be able to synchronize Sky Go with the contents on their box: this will happen automatically as soon as the app is connected to the same local network to which the Sky Q is also connected. In this way, the smartphone (or tablet) also becomes a small Sky Q to be able to review the recordings or to resume, moving to another room, the vision of the Sky programs started . The same functions will be usable in Italy as abroad, without any limitation.