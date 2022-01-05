Sports

Sky – Inter-Brozovic: peaceful dialogue. Executives told Perisic …

Gianluca Di Marzio spoke of the renewal of the two Croatians: for Marcelo the speech continues. An answer is awaited with Ivan

More optimism for Brozovic compared to Perisic. Gianluca Di Marzio, at Calciomercato l’Originale, spoke of the two Croats. Specifically on the second he explained that his request for renewal made to Inter it is between five and a half and six mln. “The Nerazzurri club would have replied that if they find someone in Europe who gives them those figures then they would do well to sign. Evidently the Inter managers do not believe this is the right evaluation”, the market expert explained. In his case, he expects the answer after a consultation with the agents who will try to find a contract for him that satisfies the request made.

In the case of Brozovic, on the other hand, the dialogue is much more serene and we are moving towards renewal: the timing is not yet known, but Inter plans to renew with Marcelo.

In the meantime, Onana arrived in Milan this morning and underwent medical examinations with a blitz of a few hours in the city. For him, a contract of five million net for three years. Inter have shown this interest for some time and when there was the opportunity to close, they closed: they will be Handanovic’s partner. In the initial phase there will be both.

