Sky – Inter-Brozovic: peaceful dialogue. Executives told Perisic …

More optimism for Brozovic compared to Perisic. Gianluca Di Marzio, at Calciomercato l’Originale, spoke of the two Croats. Specifically on the second he explained that his request for renewal made to Inter it is between five and a half and six mln. “The Nerazzurri club would have replied that if they find someone in Europe who gives them those figures then they would do well to sign. Evidently the Inter managers do not believe this is the right evaluation”, the market expert explained. In his case, he expects the answer after a consultation with the agents who will try to find a contract for him that satisfies the request made.