Sky – Inter, renewal of Barella: tomorrow signing and announcement. Brozovic, a miracle is needed

From the satellite channel they announce the arrival of Nicolò’s extension but there is great caution on the Croatian’s signature

Stretchersign tomorrow and the renewal announcement will arrive tomorrow. These are the times dictated by Sky for the extension of the Italian midfielder announced in practice by Ausilio before the match against Sheriff. A lot of caution instead on the renewal of the partner, Marcelo Brozovic. The two are very close on the pitch and have been leading the Nerazzurri team since 2019. No Inter player is able to take into consideration the idea that the two can separate.

But the Nerazzurri ds, Piero Ausilio, he did not take a bias on his renewal and not even the player made any promises. He has a contract expiring in June 2022 and keeps replying ‘Let’s see’ when asked if he will sign or not. The correspondents of the satellite channel argue that renewal is difficult.

“On Brozovic things are a bit more complicated, even more complicated. Because it is about to expire. We need a miracle from the club. It wasn’t easy to get Lautaro as a renewal but in the end the managers succeeded. So with Brozovic they will try too. until the end, but it’s a complicated track “, Matteo Barzaghi explained. Evidently the distance between supply and demand is wide. In the coming days, from what Ausilio said, the club will meet the entourage.

November 4, 2021 (change November 4, 2021 | 12:34)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link