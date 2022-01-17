Sports

Sky – Juve will not confirm an 8 + 2 offer to Dybala. If he doesn’t give in, they let him go

Posted on

Sky Sport takes stock of Paulo Dybala’s renewal with Juventus: at the figures agreed in the autumn, the deal will not close

The future of Juventus is taking center stage Paulo Dybala. The Argentine center forward is in fact expiring next June, but the renewal negotiations are blocked and will not be closed at the initially agreed figures. This is what Sky Sport reports, which updates on the situation, explaining what will become of the Argentine, who is also strongly approached by Inter: “Arrivabene’s task is complicated, Juventus has a lot of salaries that they can no longer support. from that point of view. Dybala thinks: “De Ligt earns 12 million a year, why should I earn less?”.

However, the club has to make decisions: and from what we understand, if Dybala is not the one to give up and be satisfied with less, Juventus will let him go. Surely Juventus is no longer willing to give him 8 + 2 until 2026: this is what we know and will not give in to Dybala’s requests, despite those initial promises. There will not be that salary for Dybala: he would have to be satisfied with a high salary, the range and a project built around him, good. Otherwise the roads will separate “.

January 17, 2022 (change January 16, 2022 | 23:49)

