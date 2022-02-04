Sky launches a new channel for its bouquet: here’s which one

Sky new channel – The first channel in Italy entirely dedicated to 4K HDR cinema was launched at the end of January. Sky Cinema 4K is available on channel 313, and joins the 11 Sky Cinema branded channels, offering subscribers an even more immersive viewing experience. The channel is visible at no additional cost to all Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with optional HD or Ultra HD service.

Sky new channel – The offer of Sky Cinema 4K

With over 120 films to date, Sky Cinema 4K will have an offering for all genres, all tastes and all ages with a full lineup of great classics and the latest first-run hits, including Fast & Furious 9new chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel, Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia from the dead, the second chapter of the blockbuster comedy starring Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. And again, among others, There was a scam in Hollywood with the super cast headed by Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones, The Father – Nothing is as it seemsa touching two-Oscar-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, and the animated film The Croods 2 – A new era.

Among the library films broadcast on the channel also The Amazing Spider-man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, the animation of despicable Me 2, Men In Black with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, the iconic Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters with Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray and timeless films like the restored version of Overtaking by Dino Risi with Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant.

Sky new channel – Sky Original titles

There will also be titles Sky Originalstarting from the two new stories de The Crimes of the BarLumewith Filippo Timi, Lucia Mascino, Enrica Guidi, Stefano Fresi, Corrado Guzzanti and the inevitable “vecchini”, the latest adventures of Cops 2 – A gang of cops with the ramshackle band led by Claudio Bisio, but also And we like assholes stood and watched by Pierfrancesco Diliberto (Pif) with Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli and Leaving a day in Rome by Edoardo Leo and with Edoardo Leo, Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi.

Other new titles are expected in February, including Monster Hunter by Paul WS Anderson with Milla Jovovich and the film adaptation of the video game series of the same name, the comedy Welcome to the Esposito house, with Giovanni Esposito and Antonia Truppo, and the spy story Codice Karim with Mohamed Zouaoui, Valentina Cervi, Stella Egypt. All the films broadcast on Sky Cinema 4K are also available on demand on Sky Q via satellite connected to the internet.