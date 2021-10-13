Sky launches the Serie, Investigation, Nature and Documentaries channels

M.as streaming platforms advance, Sky responds with four new channels, both linear and on demand. Available from 1 July, they are: Series (112), Investigation (114), Documentaries (122 and 402) and Nature (124 and 404).

In the presence of the Italian artists of the new productions, today the audiovisual company has revealed the names of the protagonists of the next season. Hundreds of titles for thousands of hours of programming in addition to the three existing channels, Arte, Atlantic and Uno, all in high definition.

Sky Series

The novelty of this channel is the transversality: while remaining mainstream, it offers something different and less complex than Sky Atlantic. Under the banner of lighter projects, including Italian and European, it was inaugurated by The flight attendant, created and performed by Kaley Cuoco of The bing bang theory (from 1 July). The first goal? Propose ten series in the first ten days of life.

Among the Sky original made in Italy we find the first Sky project by Fabio De Luigi, an adaptation of the British series of the same name. Give me back my wife, arriving in September – explains the protagonist – «he sees me in the shoes of a man dumped by his wife, Giovanni. It’s a simple story, only he never realized something was wrong, so he struggles to get his woman back. ‘

Filming in progress – still three weeks to go – proceeds for At home everyone is fine, series based on the homonymous film by Gabriele Muccino. The eight episodes, explains the director, grappling with the first serial project, “they are impetuous and stormy, full of sturm und drang and tell 19 characters, all played by actors other than those in the film, but just as good. I put my language on relationships and emotions, the engine of the story, at the service of quality TV ».

Among the titles not to be missed: The Luminaries with Eva Green, period drama set in New Zealand, on air from 7 July, which sees her as the protagonist in the role of a sui generis fortune teller, Lydia.

July 10 is the day of the Swedish medical drama First aid (of the same kind is also Transplant), while from the 28th it arrives Beecham house, in the frame of colonial India. Downton Abbey creator proposes Belgravia, miniseries taken from the bestseller of the same name coming soon.

Sky Investigation

The channel focuses on one of the most loved genres by the public, the crime. In addition to a library full of cult series, from Law & Order And NCIS, among the new entries stands out Coroner (from 2 July) with coroner Jenny Cooper (Swan), to continue on 4 with Bulletproof while Victor Garber (star of Alias) back to legal drama on 6 with Family lawyers.

From 8 it is the turn of The executioner with Eric Cantona, looking forward to The Equalizer inspired by the series starring Denzel Washington, starring Queen Latifah.

Sky Documentaries

According to the premises, stories that change the world find their home here, all contemporary. And they are divided into three categories: investigations, international feature films and documentary series.

Loading... Advertisements

He thinks about inaugurating the canal on July 1st Pif, with the ninth season of The witness. After four years he made his debut with an episode with Giulio Regeni, as the author himself anticipates: «If I think back to the first episode, edited in the kitchen, now I feel honored to have the channel baptized. I usually deal with side stories, not on the front page, but this time I follow a story that I have discovered to have disturbing details and capable of making me angry. I asked the parents – active citizens – to talk about their son’s character, a talented boy. They want the truth and they are succeeding with the trial, a wonderful lesson in humanity ».

In the channel’s offer, doc Allen v. Farrow, starting July 9, while the miniseries about the former First Lady, Hillary (premiered at the Berlin Film Festival), arrives soon as the four episodes introduced by Roberto Saviano, Dangerous Old People on the consequences of criminals out of jail, while Murderes stiletto tells about the femicides on the Peninsula, while in August it arrives Bruno v Tyson, recounting two antithetical personalities to say the least. Then Steve McQueen – The Lost Movie, on the film never made on F1.

Sky Nature

The company policy, in addition to the entertainment offer, focuses all on the green. The BBC docu-series arrives on July 4th by title Greta Thunberg – A year to save the world. The documentary on young activists in Now. “Godmother” of this project is Francesca Michelin.

Who in connection with the Conservatory of Castelfranco Veneto where he takes an exam, tells his green soul: “Concrete actions are needed, such as the use of a bottle for example. Personally I try to be very careful, I choose ethical brands, I use second hand clothes and I collaborate with vegan brands.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

I am trying to eliminate the consumption of meat and fish, I would like to pass the fact that we have little time to remedy the environmental disaster of our planet. If each of us does something small and concrete then it can really trigger a virtuous circle. I am a curious person and I am not involved in teaching something, but in asking and understanding“.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED