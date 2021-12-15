Sky leaves the digital terrestrial. From April 2022, subscribers will be able to switch to streaming with the new Sky Q

From April 2022 goodbye to the Sky offer on digital terrestrial. To communicate it is the same company, which also illustrates the new solution that will combine digital terrestrial and internet.

In the coming weeks, customers who use Sky on digital terrestrial will receive a dedicated offer to continue viewing by switching to the new hybrid Sky Q, internet with DVB-T2 tuner to view some backup channels. There is no obligation: those who believe they do not have a connection fast enough to enjoy an excellent streaming experience can choose to terminate their subscription at no cost, while those who want to continue will receive the new Sky Q decoder at home via the internet.

This decoder, as the name implies, will allow viewing of Sky programming through the Internet but Sky has also set up some backup channels for live events. Sky will allow the viewing of Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Calcio channels also via digital terrestrial in the event of insufficient performance of the connection.

Thanks to the tuner inside, it will also be possible to watch free-to-air digital terrestrial programs by connecting the cable to the tuner port.

In addition to normal Sky and digital terrestrial programming, it will also be possible to access the main entertainment apps such as Disney +, Netflix, YouTube or Mediaset Play.

Very easy installation, that it simply involves plugging the decoder into your home internet connection – both WiFi and LAN – without any kind of technical intervention.