Sky news, official farewell to seven channels from 10 January: here are which ones

Sky channels canceled – Sky officially says goodbye to seven channels. The satellite broadcaster – starting from January 10, and not from today, as initially assumed in November – will no longer broadcast the three TV series channels Premium Crime, Stories, Actionand the four movie channels Premium Cinema 1, Cinema 1 + 24, Cinema 2, Cinema 3. Basically, what was left of the brand Premium of Mediaset on television.

A brand that goes to the attic, after the parties have not signed any connection for a renewal. An adventure, that of Premium, which lasted 17 years and cost a lot to the coffers of Cologno Monzese. The intention was to challenge the growth of Sky in the pay sector, but the curtain fell on the project precisely at the end of the three years during which the platform had obtained exclusivity on UEFA Champions League matches, a choice that had not brought the hoped-for results.

Sky channels canceled – The end of the Premium era

For many, the real Mediaset Premium has in fact disappeared with the closure of the channels Premium Sport And Premium Football and Biscione’s renunciation of competing in the field of sports pay-TVs. Premium, however, remained alive as a pay offer on digital terrestrial until May 2019, only to then close that activity as of 1 June.

However, Premium TV series and cinema channels continued to be distributed on the platform Sky. The agreement – signed in March 2018 – provided that nine channels available on Mediaset Premium were also made visible to Sky subscribers, while the latter would make part of its sports offer available through the DTT.

Sky channels canceled – The end of the Premium era

A partnership that ends. The farewell will take place precisely starting from 6 am on 10 January (in fact, the programming is not available starting from Monday) and according to the latest rumors revealed by tvdigitaldivide.itthe 3 channels Premium Cinema, Premium Crime And Premium Stories they will also be shut down on the Infinity + online platform and some of their content will be redistributed on other channels and made available on demand.

The other channels, on the other hand, will still remain on Mediaset Infinity, the Cologno Monzese app which, by fishing in the large and deep Mediaset library, offers a rich free part and a paid section where, in addition to the Premium linear channels and many on-demand content, from the 2021/22 season also all the matches of the UEFA Champions League with the exception of those transmitted exclusively by Amazon.