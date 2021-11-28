Sports

Sky or DAZN? Where to see Milan-Sassuolo and Naples-Lazio

Giorgia Rossi of DAZN on the pitch
Giorgia Rossi, DAZN (Getty Images)

Start on Sunday of the 14th matchday of Serie A: where to follow the matches between DAZN and SKY? Below in detail.

L’Inter walked on velvet against the Venice, moving to -1 from Naples And Milan, expected today in the field for the fourteenth day of the championship A league 2021-22. There Juventus, on the other hand, definitely does not get into this year and succumbs 1-0 against theAtalanta, undergoing the network of Duvan Zapata. Draw in Cagliari-Salernitana, while surprisingly theEmpoli wins the Tuscan derby with Fiorentina and the Sampdoria wins 3-1 against Verona.

Serie A, where to follow the matches of the 14th day between DAZN and SKY

The DAZN operator films the Serie A
DAZN operator, Serie A (Getty Images)

Udinese-Genoa will open on Sunday with mister Sheva already forced to bring home results, as the rossoblu are experiencing an almost nightmare season. All the attention, however, will be catalyzed on Naples-Lazio, which will close the day. The Azzurri are back from two defeats, one againstInter and the other of Europa League against it Spartak Moscow. They must give a strong response on the evening dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona. Just in honor of the ex Pibe de Oro there will be a show around 19:00 and the number one of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino. Also on the calendar AC Milan-Sassuolo, Spezia-Bologna And Rome-Turin.

READ ALSO >>> “Only Messi did better”: Inter, the particular record that makes Inzaghi rejoice

Where to follow the remaining matches di Serie A? Below in detail:

Udinese-Genoa (12:30): DAZN and SKY
Milan-Sassuolo (15:00): DAZN
Spezia-Bologna (15:00): DAZN
Rome-Turin (18:00): DAZN
Naples-Lazio (8.45 pm): DAZN

