SKY responds to DAZN, changes the app: important news for the fans

These days the platform DAZN has ended up further in the crosshairs of its users with further controversies in relation to the increasingly concrete possibility of the stop to double users, and therefore of the simultaneous vision of an event / game on several devices at the same time, the prompt reply of Sky, the fiercest rival at the time of the assignment of the TV rights of the A league for the next three years. The satellite broadcaster has in fact chosen to launch a series of changes to its Sky Go application that go in sharp contrast to the announced news of Dazn which does not make fans from all over Italy happy.

The Comcast group company will implement the Sky Go Plus functions (Pause, Restart and Download) to all Sky Go users, making the number of devices that can be associated and modified freely go from 2 to 4. This is the press release: “From today, with the Sky Go app, all the Sky Go Plus functions become included in the subscription. All Sky subscribers will be able to use the Download & Play function, in addition to Restart, Pause and Replay, to restart a program. live from the beginning, pause it or review a scene or game action as many times as you want. In addition, all subscribers will be able to associate up to 4 devices, and edit them freely directly from the Sky Go app ” .