SKY reveals recovery times

Sky’s latest news on Napoli’s Lozano injury and recovery times of the Mexican footballer who injured his shoulder in the national team. There are very important updates regarding the player.

They come directly from Sky Sports the latest on the conditions of Hirving Lozano injured in Napoli after the commitment with the national team. The player injured his shoulder and the worst was feared until a few days ago with a very long stop and the operation. But now there are news regarding the recovery times of Lozano after the injury and Napoli awaits the Mexican now. Dislocation in the shoulder accused in the national team for the attacking winger of Napoli who will now be out for some time before returning to the field. In fact, Napoli will have to wait for Lozano to recover from the injury and there will be no short times. Today the exterior has undergone new checks and there are positive feelings.

Lozano recovery times

As revealed by the correspondent to Castel Volturno of Sky Sports Francesco Modugno, there is the intention to continue at the moment with the conservative therapy for Hirving Lozano to speed up recovery times. Because, to date, the hypothesis of surgery is averted, in the coming days there will be other checks and consultations to decide. In case of surgery he would risk staying out for 2-3 months, but doing this i recovery times of Lozano they would not go beyond a month of stop before returning to the field.