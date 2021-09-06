Among the upcoming first-run TV series, The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco, The Luminaries with Eva Green and The Equalizer with Queen Latifah.

On 1 July, Sky’s offer will become even richer with the addition of four new linear channels, two of which will delight TV series fans. Included in the Sky subscription and NOW Entertainment pass, Sky Series And Sky Investigation, together with Sky Documentaries And Sky Nature, will offer 3,000 hours of programming per month, hundreds of titles every year and at least one premiere every day between original productions, unreleased content and great classics, with some of the most anticipated titles of the season and the series that have made TV history . All in high definition, with content that can also be used on demand.

Sky Series and Sky Investigation: Contents

Available on channel 112, Sky Series will offer mainstream productions and a wide variety of genres. The channel will feature major international hits: from drama to family sagas, and will host some of the brand new Sky Original titles such as Give me back my wife, which marks the return of Fabio De Luigi on tv, e At home everyone is fine: The series, first serial project of Gabriele Muccino, just to name a few. First-run novelties such as the highly acclaimed thriller with dark comedy implications will land in the schedule The flight attendant (The Flight Attendant in the original version) starring Kaley Cuoco, the star of The Big Bang Theory, and also the adventurous miniseries The Luminaries: Destiny in the Stars with Eva Green And Transplant, Canadian medical drama starring a young doctor who escaped the civil war in Syria. These will embellish a schedule and a library in which absolute cult such as Sex and the City and evergreen titles like ER.

Available on channel 114, Sky Investigation will be the home of the crime genre, with dozens of titles capable of embracing all its forms: from thriller to noir, from detective stories to scientific detective stories to the beloved procedural drama. On the channel it will be possible to see the great international titles and many crime-themed news in first run. A library never so rich that it will include, among others, the cornerstones of the genre. Among the novelties of the first month of programming, the scientific detective Coroner, with Serinda Swan (Graceland) as a coroner who works alongside the Toronto police, The executioner, action-tinged crime drama with Éric Cantona, and the legal drama Family lawyers, with Victor Garber at the head of a rather dysfunctional family and a law firm specializing in family law. Among the many titles that will arrive, also the crime drama The Equalizer with Queen Latifah, a remake of the 1980s series of the same name that had already inspired the film with Denzel Washington.

The statements

“July 1st marks an extremely important date for Sky and its subscribers. We are proud to be able to launch four new Sky branded channels which, added to Sky Uno, Sky Atlantic and Sky Arte, bring our entertainment portfolio to a level of absolute excellence, “said the executive vice president of Sky programming Antonella d’Errico in a statement. “With Sky Serie and Sky Investigation, the TV series offer even triples, bringing subscribers over 100 new titles every year and at least one first viewing per day, including original Sky Studios productions, the most famous international franchises and new series from the best producers in the world. world, for a complete range of genres that is aimed at a very wide audience “.

“This is a very significant transformation for Sky, both for the huge amount of content and for the quality of the offer: the Sky branded entertainment channels, series and documentaries, more than doubled, will give access to thousands of hours between first visions and libraries. A premium programming that will be available not only in linear mode, included for all in the subscription, but also on demand, to guarantee our audience an unparalleled entertainment offer, with more and more high-quality content and a greater freedom of use “.