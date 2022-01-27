Sky Sport presented the TV and streaming schedule of the tournament

At the start next February 4th with the under 20

During press conference today of the Italian presentation of the tournament, Sky Sport has announced – confirming what is already known – the TV and streaming schedule of the Six Nations 2022, starting next weekend (starting on February 4 with the under 20), on its channels.

All tournament matches – here the complete calendar – will be broadcast (with Sky Touch technology) live on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on SkyGo and NowTV. The competitions of the Azzurri, on the other hand, will not only have coverage of channel 204 on the Sky platform, but will also be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno and TV8 (and on the channel stream).

Read also: Eligible, Parisse and Zebre: Kieran Crowley talks about his choices

All the matches of the under 20 national team will also be broadcast live on Sky Sport Arena (the same will also happen between the end of March and April with the women’s Six Nations) while the other matches of the youth tournament (here the entire calendar of the Six Nations Under 20 ) will go deferred.

Furthermore, every Monday at 5 pm, on Sky Sport 24, a space dedicated to the ‘Six Nations goal’, a container for news and insights on the Six Nations 2022.

Also announced the team of commentators, talents and presenters, which will include Davide Camicioli, Andrea De Rossi, Diego Dominguez, Federico Fusetti, Paolo Malpezzi, Moreno Molla, Alessandro Moscardi and Francesco Pierantozzi.

Read also: Who broadcasts the Six Nations 2022 on TV and streaming?

To keep up to date on our news, put your like on the OnRugby Facebook page and / or subscribe to our Telegram channel.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction