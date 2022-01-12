Sky Sports UK: “Hamilton awaits answers from FIA on Abu Dhabi to continue”

The bomb, this time, comes from across the Channel. The more time passes without anything happening, the harder it is to see Lewis Hamilton at the starting line for 2022, but let’s rewind the tape of this strange story. As is well known, Mercedes has renounced to appeal to the FIA ​​World Council against the sporting result in Abu Dhabi, accepting the final verdict, namely the victory of the world championship of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

This despite the fact that the Anglo-German team has since the first moments following the GP of Yas Marina fiercely contested, with a lot of lawyers in tow, the work of the race direction and that indigestible restart after the safety car decided by the race director Michael Masi .

Later, also due to the discontent of Mercedes and the too many controversies that arose, the FIA ​​decided to open an internal investigation into what happened in Abu Dhabi, not so much to question a sporting verdict that has become res judicata and can no longer be challenged in any one. venue, as to prevent similar situations from happening in the future, even to the detriment of the show. The theater of the last few races with the race director in direct contact with Wolff, Horner and anyone else was not a good spot for Formula 1.

Mercedes for its part therefore expects answers in a short time, at least on a future and uniform application of the regulation, probably with less discretion for Masi, the current enemy. But the Federation’s internal investigation needs its time. However, it seems that Lewis Hamilton, still silent and burnt for the epilogue, is looking for answers and perhaps guarantees in a short time from the FIA.

A source defined as reliable by Craig Slater, a journalist for Sky Sports UK, confided to him that the longer the issue, the more difficult it is for Hamilton to race in 2022, even assuming a break for the English driver.

“It is now clear that Mercedes, after withdrawing the appeal, expects concrete answers from the FIA ​​regarding the internal investigation into the Abu Dhabi events – Like this the reporter from Sky Sports UK – An important source told me this: the more the issue drags on over time, the more difficult it becomes to see Lewis Hamilton on track in 2022 ″.