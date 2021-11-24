Sky tells what will arrive on Sky Cinema. Dune, Fast & Furious 9 and 200 other premieres

The new Sky campaign dedicated to cinema channels has started a few hours ago, with which the network announces some of the titles arriving on Sky Cinema including blockbusters and titles from the most recent releases in theaters.

The catalog includes 200 first visions a year which includes 20 Sky Original films and over 1500 titles of all genres, designed to please the whole family.

Like A Cat On The Ring Road

Among the titles already announced: Like A Cat On The Ring Road – Return To Coccia Di Morto, by Riccardo Milani with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese, scheduled for Christmas on Sky Cinema; The Croods 2 – A New Era, an animated film directed by Joel Crawford set to hit January 2, 2022; Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, directed by Justin Lin with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodrigues arriving January 5, 2022.

Dunes

They will arrive soon: Dunes, directed by Denis Villeneuve with a large ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaa, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem; The Father – Nothing Is As It Seems, awarded two statuettes at the 2021 Oscars, directed by Florian Zeller with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman; Peter Rabbit 2, sequel to the film based on the main character of the Beatrix Potter stories.

And we like assholes stood and watched

Three Sky Original exclusives are included And we like assholes stood and watched, directed by Pierfrancesco Diliberto with Fabio De Luigi, Pif and Ilenia Pastorelli, arriving on Monday 29 November at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno; the sequel to the comedy Cops 2 – A Gang Of Cops, directed by Luca Miniero with Claudio Bisio, Pietro Sermonti, Giulia Bevilacqua and Francesco Mandelli, arriving in two events on 6 and 13 December on Sky Cinema Uno; There was a scam in Hollywood George Gallo’s Sky Original film, with a star cast including Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman.