Sky, the DC Super Heroes channel dedicated to the superheroes of the DC Comics universe arrives





Sky turns on the new channel for a week DC Super Heroes, dedicated to the films of the DC Comics comic universe

From Saturday 20 to Friday 26 November, Sky channel 303, Sky Cinema Collection, changes its look and wears the costumes of the DC Comics superheroes. Thus was born DC Super Heroes, dedicated to programming the adventures of superheroes and anti-heroes of the DC universe, from Batman to Joker, from Wonder Woman to Aquaman. The titles will be available on Sky On Demand and streaming on NOW.

Among the films not to be missed we point out Justice League, in the 2017 theatrical version and in the much requested Director’s Cut version released directly on VOD in 2021 and renamed Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (Flash). We find Gal Gadot, this time directed by Patty Jenkins, also in the following one Wonder Woman 1984 and Jason Momoa in Aquaman, the film about the origin story of Arthur Curry, half human and half Atlantean.

In green Lantern Ryan Reynolds plays Hal Jordan, a test pilot who inherits the powers and responsibilities of an intergalactic guardian. There are also seven films dedicated to the bat man, including the two directed by Tim Burton (Batman, Batman – The Return) starring Michel Keaton as the superhero, the two films by the late director Joel Schumacher (Batman Forever, Batman & Robin) in which it is George Clooney who lends the face to Bruce Wayne, and the trilogy signed by the visionary director of Interstellar Christopher Nolan composed by Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises and starring Christian Bale.

To feed the DC Comics universe are also the antagonists of the superheroes who have given life to chapters entirely dedicated to them: in Catwoman, 2004 film, we find Halle Berry as the woman of feline superpowers, previously played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman – The Return.

While the character of Joker, the batman’s nemesis par excellence, played by Oscar winners Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger – respectively Batman and neither The dark Knight – is the absolute protagonist of the film Golden Lion in Venice Joker, by Todd Phillips, who tells its genesis through the excellent acting performance of Joaquin Phoenix, which in 2020 earned him the statuette as best actor. Finally, the adventures of Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, in Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn.