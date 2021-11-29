Sky, the news coming in December 2021

• HOME ALL WELL – From 20 December at 9.15 pm first viewing on Sky Serie, available on demand and streaming on NOW

Gabriele Muccino’s first TV project is the reboot of his 2018 blockbuster film of the same name, an eight-episode unfamily drama shot by Gabriele Muccino

• CRYPTID – THE NIGHTMARE OF THE LAKE – From December 30th premiered at 9.15 pm on Sky Serie, available on demand and streaming on NOW

As a chain of horrifying and inexplicable events begin to unfold in a small Nordic town, a group of high school students will be forced to face their darkest fears to overcome a supernatural force that feeds on humanity’s chaos and misery.

• IRISH CRIME – First viewing on Sky Investigation from Saturday 11 December at 9.15 pm, available on demand and streaming on NOW

When her husband’s remains are found in a mass grave of dead children, criminal psychologist Cathrin finds herself increasingly involved in assisting the Galway police, but when old agonies resurface, she is determined to uncover the truth.

• THE BLACKLIST (season 9 – part one) – from December 19th at 9.15pm in first viewing on Sky Investigation, available on demand and streaming on NOW

Sky Arte, the documentaries of December 2021

MY NAME IS LEGEND – Tuesday 7 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW.

The protagonists of the episodes will be:

-Indiana Jones – Giovanni Battista Belzoni

-Frankenstein – Giovanni Aldini

-Zorro – Joaquin Murrieta

-Betty Boop – Helen Kane

-Pippi Longstocking – Astrid Lindgren

-Dracula – Count Vlad III of Wallachia

THE THOUSAND FACES OF TAKESHI KITANO – Monday 6 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

ENRICO CARUSO – THE FIRST STAR OF THE CINEMATOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY – Saturday 11 December at 9.15 pm first vision on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

HELLO LIBERTINI! THE YEARS 80 ACCORDING TO PIER VITTORIO TONDELLI – Thursday 16 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

ART IS A WOMAN – THE FEMINIST REVOLUTION IN ART – Friday 17 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

FRAGILE – CATTELAN AT HANGAR BICOCCA – Monday 20 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

MARIA BY CALLAS – Thursday 23 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

IN COMPANY OF THE WOLF – SANTA CLAUS – Friday, December 24th at 8.45pm, premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

IDRIS ELBA MEETS PAUL MCCARTNEY – on Friday 24 December at 9.15 pm first viewing on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

RAFFAELLO – THE YOUNG PRODIGY – Saturday, December 25th at 9.15pm, premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

LE DAME CON ERMELLINO – Sunday 26 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

LIAM GALLAGHER: AS IT WAS – Monday 27 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

STEPHEN KING: TELLING THE EVIL – Thursday 30 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

THE THREE TENORS – 30 YEARS OF MAGIC – Friday 31 December at 9.15 pm in first vision on Sky Arte, available on demand and streaming on NOW

Sky Documentaries, the titles of December 2021

CELTICS / LAKERS: BEST OD ENEMIES – Sunday 5 December at 9.15 pm first viewing on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

LA GRANDE WAVE – from Monday 6 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

TURKEY IN WAR – FROM ATATURK TO ERDOGAN – Friday 10 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

YRENGAR: THE YOGA MASTER – Thursday 16 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

LIFE OF CRIME 1984 – 2020 – Saturday 18 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

OBAMA – THE AMERICAN DREAM – From Tuesday 21 December 21.15 in first viewing on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

AUDREY – Saturday 25 December at 9.15 pm in first viewing on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

TINA – Sunday 26 December at 9.15 pm first viewing on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

JORDAN RIDES THE BUS – Monday 27 December at 20.10 in premiere on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES: THE SHOES OF THE LEGEND – Monday 27 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

I AM ALFRED HITCHCOCK – Wednesday 29 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

COBAIN: MONTAGE OF HECK – Thursday 30 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Documentaries, available on demand and streaming on NOW

Sky Nature and National Geographic, the titles of December 2021

BABOINI: THE RULES OF THE TROOPS – Friday 3 December at 9.15 pm in first vision on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

ORCHE ASSASSINES – Sunday 5 December at 9.15 pm in first viewing on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

NALEDI: THE LITTLE ELEPHANTESS – Thursday 9 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

IN THE WILD BLUE – Friday 10 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH MEETS BARACK OBAMA – Monday 13 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

THE SECRETS OF THE ANTARCTICA (season 2) – Wednesday 15 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

SOS GATTO – Thursday 23 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

SHARK WITH STEVE BACKSHALL – Friday 24th December at 9.15pm in first run on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

NANUQ – AN ARTIC JOURNEY FROM PAST TO FUTURE – Saturday 25 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

METAMORPHOSIS – THE CHANGING PLANET – Sunday 26 December at 9.15 pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

THE ENCHANTED WAY – Monday 27 December 21:15 premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

PACIFIC TO SAVE – From Tuesday 28 December 21.15 in first viewing on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

MANASLU – THE MOUNTAIN OF SOULS – Wednesday 29 December 9.15pm premiered on Sky Nature, available on demand and streaming on NOW

Sky, the films premiered in December 2021

Thursday 2 December – STAY AT HOME

Friday 3 December – ESCAPE TO PARIS

Saturday 4th December – CAPTAIN SABER AND THE MAGIC DIAMOND

Sunday 5th December – AMMONITE: OVER A WAVE OF THE SEA

Monday 6th December – COPS 2 – A BAND OF POLICEMEN – A SHANK OF A SAINT

Tuesday 7 December – THE ADVENTURES OF A MATHEMATIAN

Wednesday 8 December – LOVE, CHRISTMAS AND … COD

Thursday 9 December – 47 METERS: GREAT WHITE

Friday 10 December – 8 BIT CHRISTMAS

Saturday 11 December – WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS

Monday 13 December – COPS 2 – A BAND OF POLICEMEN – THE HAND OF THE DEAD

Tuesday 14 December – DAMN SPRING

Wednesday 15 December – WHEN LOVE KNOCKS IN THE OFFICE

Thursday 16 December – LOST CHRISTMAS

Friday 17 December – ELFKINS BEST BAKERY MISSION

Sunday 19 December – TESLA

Monday 20 December – ALL GOOD HOME – THE EP.1-2 SERIES

Tuesday 21 December – THE BAD POET

Wednesday 22 December – BEYOND THE EDGE – THE MASTERS OF ILLUSION

Thursday 23 December – COMEDIANS

Friday 24 December – PETER RABBIT 2: A BREWER ON THE RUN

Saturday 25th December – LIKE A CAT IN A TANGENTIAL – RETURN TO THE GUARD OF THE DEAD

Sunday December 26th – THERE WAS A SCAM IN HOLLYWOOD

Monday 27 December – RIDERS OF JUSTIC

Tuesday December 28 – MY WIFE IS A GHOST

Wednesday 29 December – THE FATHER – NOTHING IS AS IT SEEMS

Sky Cinema Collection Christmas

From Wednesday 1 to Friday 31 December on available on demand and streaming on NOW, Sky Cinema Christmas is back, offering special programming for the Christmas holidays with over 60 titles, including the first releases: 8-BIT CHRISTMAS, LOST CHRISTMAS and LOVE, CHRISTMAS AND… BACCALÀ (see first visions of the month). The spirit of the holidays is breathed in the classic Christmas stories such as: DICKENS – THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS with Dan Stevens as the English writer who gave life to the classic “Christmas Carol”; the comedy SOS GHOSTS in which Bill Murray is a cynical television producer who is visited by three ghosts, just like in “A Christmas Carol”; the inevitable WHITE CHRISTMAS with Bing Crosby; and Frank Capra’s timeless LIFE IS WONDERFUL with James Stewart. The Christmas atmosphere is not lacking in films that are now indispensable during the holidays, first of all the comedy by John Landis ONE ARMCHAIR FOR TWO with the legendary Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, but also ELF with Will Ferrell, CHRISTMAS FOR RENT with Ben Affleck, ESCAPE FROM CHRISTMAS with Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis and Dan Aykroyd and the romantic SERENDIPITY – WHEN LOVE IS MAGIC with Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack. The joy of the holidays finds its culmination both in Italian comedies such as A CHRISTMAS MI MARRIED with Massimo Boldi and Vincenzo Salemme, A PERFECT FAMILY with Sergio Castellitto, GUESS WHO COMES AT CHRISTMAS? by Fausto Brizzi with Diego Abatantuono and Claudio Bisio, THE BAND OF BABIES CHRISTMAS with all the sympathy of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, and the Christmas films produced by Sky A CHRISTMAS FOR TWO with Enrico Brignano and Alessandro Gassmann and A CHRISTMAS WITH BOWS with Alessandro Gassmann and Silvio Orlando; both in those “made in the USA” such as the unleashed THE PARTY BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS with Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston and TJ Miller, ALL TOGETHER INEVITABLY with Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, THE SNOW IN THE HEART with Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton and Clare Danes , and the wild Christmas sequel BAD MOMS 2: MUCH BAD MOMS starring Mila Kunis and Susan Sarandon. Finally, there are animations of the caliber of THE SON OF SANTA CLAUS by the authors of Hens on the run, and the formidable adventure by DreamWorks THE 5 LEGENDS.

