Skye Townsend talks about the best career advice her famous dad ever gave her (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of the show A Black Lady Sketch shattered the glass ceiling for black women in comedy when the series premiered on HBO Max in 2019. Directed by creator Robin Thede, the series features appearances by several famous and up-and-coming black celebrities. actresses

They include Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, and newly promoted series regular Skye Townsend. Skye joined the cast as a guest star shortly after Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson left the series. After making her debut in the second year of A Black Lady Sketch Show, she quickly became a fan favorite.

The actress returns for season 3, which will feature guest stars Ava Duvernay, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes and more. But Skye is not new to the spotlight. In fact, the actress is practically an honorary member of Black Hollywood thanks to her father’s contributions to the industry.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Skye opened up about the impact it’s had on her career.

Meet the father of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ star Skye Townsend, Robert Townsend.

Robert Townsend walked so Skye could run. She got her start in the industry after landing a role as an uncredited extra on Spike Lee’s Cooley High. The actor auditioned to join the cast of Saturday Night Live in the early ’80s, but was passed over for the role, which ultimately went to Eddie Murphy. Fortunately, the rejection didn’t deter him from dreaming of him.

In the years that followed, Robert went on to direct Eddie’s second comedy feature, Raw. Since then, Robert has amassed a long list of film credits and has worked alongside such industry icons as Beyoncé, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Halle Berry. Now, Skye’s mission is to make sure her legacy lives on. “I definitely give my dad credit for my work ethic,” she told us.

Skye Townsend told us the best advice she’s ever gotten from Robert Townsend.

Decades after Robert’s debut in the industry, his daughter is poised to ascend the throne.

In Skye’s rise to stardom, the director of the Hollywood Shuffle offered words of encouragement that put her in position to win. But she never sugar-coated the truth. “One of the best things she could have done for me was to be honest when I needed work,” she told Distractify.

Skye’s father told her, “You’re close, but you don’t have it yet.”

“I think watching him work and being so diligent with what he created, I thought, ‘Oh, I have to pay attention to detail in everything I do,'” she said.

Skye’s more than 220,000 social media followers prove that Robert’s advice was effective. And according to her, he is “very proud.” Skye said: “I think it’s been really surreal for him to see me follow in his footsteps.”

“I was a young actor and a kid telling everyone, ‘I’m going to be a star one day!’ And they said, ‘Yes, girl, go ahead.

She added: “But my dad saw it. And I think for him, it’s a lot to take in. It’s like, wow, my baby. She is doing it.”

You can catch Skye in new episodes of A Black Lady Sketch Show at 11pm EST on HBO Max.

