Skype gone crazy: here is the very difficult captcha to solve for registration

In the past few hours, users who have tried to sign up on Skype have complained that they had to solve a complex captcha 10 times, before proceeding with the procedure. On the other hand, it was much easier to register a Microsoft account, which is therefore also compatible with the communication service.

To report the misadventures of the state users Bleeping Computer, who wrote that Microsoft is aware of the problem and is working to find a solution. By downloading Skype to their device and choosing to sign up for a new Microsoft account through the app, users are shown a puzzle they need to solve to prove that the signup request comes from a man, not a bot or software.

Skype asks you to solve a complex puzzle 10 times for registration

The captcha itself is absurd: the user must rotate a sphere containing arrows inside it, and press the “Done” key only when two arrows are oriented “exactly” upwards. Even more absurd that the puzzle must be solved ten times and that any failure in one of the attempts is reported after the entire process is terminated. In short, those who make a mistake only discover it after ten attempts and have to start from scratch, with the source that has verified its presence both on the client for Windows and on that for Mac systems.

BleepingComputer has reported reports from several users who have encountered the problem, with some taking as long as 30 minutes to get through the puzzling puzzle. On the other hand, by registering a Microsoft account from the official website, it is possible to overcome the puzzle by simply selecting the images with an elephant twice among the six proposals. The problem on the Skype client could be related to what occurred at the beginning of the year on Exchange, which would have caused a stack overflow and led to the strange dynamics of the captcha.

At the time of writing the piece we tried to register a new Skype account through the Windows client and we were not presented with any captcha to finish the procedure.

