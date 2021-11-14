Skyrim Anniversary Edition better on PS5 or Xbox Series X? The analysis of VGTech surprises – Nerd4.life

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was subjected to the classical video analysis, in this case by VGTech, to see any differences between platforms, in particular PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and the results are somewhat surprising.

In the face of a substantially identical frame-rate between the various versions, with an imperceptible advantage on the Xbox Series X, it is rather noticeable that the game on PS5 has a fixed native resolution of 3840×2160, that is the standard 4K, while the Xbox Series X version adopts a form of dynamic resolution that varies between 3840×2160 and 2688×2160, although the latter resolution was rarely detected.

The question can be considered surprising for a couple of reasons: the first is that the game is from Bethesda, who is now effectively an Xbox Game Studios team, which makes a title that seems odd. runs best on a competing console, although it is only a reissue. The other is the fact that usually, on the resolution front, we are witnessing the reverse situation, with Xbox Series X perhaps opting for an average higher resolution even in the face of any frame-rate drops.

The explanation could come from the fact that these are practically the same settings that also characterized the versions PS4 Pro and Xbox One X: Even at the time of the Special Edition the game had caused quite a stir as it featured fixed 4K on PS4 Pro and dynamic resolution on Xbox One X. The Anniversary Edition on Xbox Series X is in fact the Durango version of Skyrim, or the one for Xbox One X, which suggests that no major changes have been made to the code.

The Xbox Series S version also adopts a dynamic resolution, which ranges from a maximum of 2560×1440 and a minimum of 1792×1440, with active scaling much more frequently than that of its older sister. Of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Annniversary Edition we have seen the official trailer in Italian, while more information can be found in the special The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, ten years later.