Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming with content from Oblivion and Morrowind

There new version of Skyrim, scheduled for11 November on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the release of the original game, it will introduce new quests that will bring back the memory of fans of The Elder Scrolls game situations already experienced in previous chapters of the series, Oblivion And Morrowind. The new missions will allow you to review some key moments in the history of Tamriel.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition scheduled for November 11th

In particular, in The Cause players will meet the Mythic Dawn, which is trying to form a new Oblivion portal. In the mission, players will encounter new enemies for Skyrim, as well as new locations and weapons, as well as a summonable Daedric horse. Ghosts of the Tribunalinstead, it will allow you to get hold of weapons and armor that have already been present in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition will also include four mod which are normally distributed for a fee created within the Creation Club. Saints and Seducers a complete expansion known to be the mod with the largest amount of content, with a completely new story, new sets of armor, weapons, artifacts and enemies. Rare Curiosinstead, he adds Khajiit caravans that deliver rare goods from the far reaches of Tamriel. These merchants sell new ingredients that allow you to brew potions, arrows and poisons never before seen in Skyrim.

The creation Survival Mode offers a completely new game mode that leads players to fight enemies, keep warm, feed and rest to stay alive. There Fishing ModeFinally, it introduces 20 new aquatic species to Skyrim, which the player can capture and keep as pets to place in an aquarium. There is also a series of fishing-related missions.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will also include a graphic improvement, highlighted by the trailer released by Bethesda.