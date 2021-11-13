Skyrim Anniversary Edition: what changes from the original?

10 years ago, the success of Skyrim helped to reiterate the idea that Western RPGs could reach the general public. To celebrate this anniversary, the new re-edition of the game Bethesda it does not just re-propose the usual modernized textures, but hosts several additions worthy of attention. Let’s see which ones.

In terms of content, Skyrim Anniversary Edition contains within it the definitive experience of The Elder Scrolls V, starting from the 500 elements inherited from the Creation Club that still make it a product to be discovered today. In addition to all the aspects already included in the Special Edition, such as DLC and mod support on consoles, the new celebratory version also offers some extras totally free and already implemented:

Next generation graphics on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, with reduced loading times.

Survival mode

Mechanics of fishing

Mod called Saints and Seducers

Without going into detail regarding unknown objects, new missions, spells and places to explore, we now present the biggest changes on the list. But first, let’s remember that anyone who already owns Skyrim Special Edition can purchase the update to this version at a reduced price.

Survival mode

As soon as you leave the caves beneath Helgen behind you and enter the open world of Skyrim, the game will subject you to a very specific choice. Survival mode, which can be activated at any time from the settings menu, will make your adventure even more likely by forcing you to obey certain rules. From having to feed to rest regularly, passing through the possible treatment of diseases destined to worsen, this novelty will make both hardcore gamers and those looking for a sense of happiness happy. greater immersion.

The news of the Fishing

Provided you have with you what you need to fish, there is no body of water in the entire Land of the Fathers that cannot be plundered by its inhabitants. Useful for getting food in time of need, this mechanic revolves around the Riften fish shop which is located near the pier of the homonymous city. Interacting with the NPCs that you will find inside will allow you to follow this new vocation, completing various unpublished missions related to fishing.

Saints and Seducers

This massive mod, which shares the name of a book that appeared in the latest expansion of TES: Oblivion, incorporates a large number of side missions gravitating around a main questline. To embark on the epic journey, however, you’ll need to locate the Khajiit first Ri’saad.

Member of a traveling caravan, this NPC tends to camp near the gates of major cities (Whiterun and Markarth, for example) and he can be pushed to show himself by abusing rapid travel.

Did you know that Modiphius Games just announced the TES 5 prequel board game? On the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find the solution to the problem of mods not working in Skyrim Anniversary Edition.