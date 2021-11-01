Skyrim Anniversary Edition will have all new content from Morrowind and Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim it is a title that never ceases to be current, to be played and appreciated by many.

Among other things, it is no coincidence that, among these pages, we have decided to include it in the ranking of the best open world in our opinion.

Now as we know the date is approaching when players from all over the world will be able to get their hands on the game in a version explicitly designed for next generation consoles, we are talking about the Anniversary Edition.

Through VG247 we learn that theAnniversary Edition will have some unique novelties and will be the most complete version of the game ever. In particular, special features taken from Morrowind And Oblivion.

One of the main novelties of this new version will be Saints and Seducers, which will include a new storyline, various side quests, new sets of armor, weapons, enemies and more.

Part of Saints and Seducers it will be a new game dynamic, Rare Curios, which will introduce the Khajiit caravans, who travel carrying unique objects useful for producing new potions, poisons, arrow types and more.

We will also see the entry of a new one Survival mode, which will include survival mechanics such as the need to warm up through clothing and watch out for the character’s hunger.

Another mechanic that will be introduced as we know is the fishing, through which we will be able to fish 20 different species of fish in various locations throughout the territory. We can decide our loot if cook it, sell it or why not, deposit it in our aquarium.

All this will be free for all owners of the Special Edition, and other expansions such as Ghosts of the Court And The cause, which will include weapons and armor previously seen in Morrowind, and the Mythical Alba which aims to form a new lead of theOblivion.

About Skyrim, the new board game inspired by the Bethesda title will also arrive soon.

