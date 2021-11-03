Skyrim becomes a board game, coming in 2022 – Nerd4.life

Skyrim is about to become a board game thanks to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game, a promising board game made by Modiphius Entertainemnt and coming in 2022, which, among other things, will also have one story that will be the prequel to the plot of the famous RPG.

Skyrim – The Adventure Games is a tabletop game for up to four people, who will have to collaborate in game sessions that will on average last between 90 and 120 minutes each. Players will take on the role of one of six characters in the game, each inspired by one of the races that inhabit the lands of Skyrim: High Elf, Dark Elf, Imperial, North, Orsimer and Khajit. Each character will have a unique set of affinities and abilities, which will ensure a certain variety over the course of the games.

The game will feature several adventures to face, one of which, as previously mentioned, will be the prequel to the events of the Bethesda title. Skyrim – The Adventure Games includes a deck of approx 600 cards, which can even reach 700 depending on the additional expansions that you eventually decide to purchase.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Games crowdfunding campaign is currently underway on Gamefound and has already surpassed the set target of £ 100,000 (currently at just over £ 270,000). The first 2,011 financiers of the project (currently almost 1,800) will be able to get the standard version of the game for 68 pounds (practically 80 euros) and all the others for 82 pounds (just under 100 euros), with a release scheduled for August 2022.

An image from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game

In the meantime, Bethesda is preparing to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, of which it recently released a new trailer that illustrates the novelties of this re-release.