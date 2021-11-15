Skyrim has users discuss a new feature

Over the course of this week, Skyrim got its new release. The Anniversary Edition is the most complete edition of the Bethesda game, also obtainable by updating the Special Edition that debuted in 2016 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Beyond the jokes about the umpteenth version of the title, one of the new features added by Todd Howard and associates is literally dividing users, who just can’t judge it either positively or negatively.

What is this Skyrim feature that has managed to break the audience? Simple: fishing. In fact, in the Anniversary Edition, in addition to the mods, the possibility of fishing has also been added, a practice that is obviously already present in many MMORPG and also in other single player games. Initially welcomed as an interesting novelty, after the release many said they were quite amazed by how well it is made, others instead they were decidedly dissatisfied, to the point of calling it terrible.

“You can’t fish where you want, only in specific places,” reads a post on Reddit. And it is really difficult to blame the user in question: fishing should be the first objective to be able to survive and doing it alone in “authorized” points breaks the magic a bit, especially when playing in Survival mode. Criticism also of the absence of a mini game, as well as the inability to move the camera.

Now, it’s clear that a single post on Reddit doesn’t make text. However, the comments below the post are divided in half: there are those who agree with the user and those who have decided to take sides against and indeed, who find the fishing system very funny exactly as it was made by Bethesda. For sure, however, there is only one thing: after 10 years, Skyrim is still discussing. And it is a decidedly extraordinary result in an industry where products very often they last just a week.