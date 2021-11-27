Skyrim, here is the killing “by the force of the mind” (but there is a reason)

Many fans of Skyrim they are convinced that its bugs are at the same time “part of the experience»: It is difficult to separate Bethesda’s RPG masterpiece from its many glitch, which in many cases involve very funny situations.

This is what happened to a player in the last few hours, who was able to watch an animation of Skyrim definitely unique: her avatar is in fact able to defeat powerful enemies without having to move a muscle.

Curiously, this glitch is once again related to the use of arrows, weapons that had already shown that they could be fired in a “unique” on the Anniversary Edition.

There are also those who wanted to take advantage of the new release for finish the game in an epic way, using only the fishing rod for the whole adventure.

The masterpiece of Bethesda has indeed made just a few days ago his first 10 years, celebrating them with the release of Skyrim Anniversary Edition: the new edition has therefore attracted many new players who are having fun in rediscover one of the most successful games of the past generations.

As reported by Game Rant, Reddit user eziotheeagle shared a hilarious clip which shows his particular killing of one of the most dangerous monsters of the adventure, which however appears decidedly unusual.

In fact, while the monster is writhing and dying, in fact, the protagonist remains motionless, without letting any emotion shine through and holding a new arrow to shoot.

The result is what the player jokingly referred to as the best Skyrim finisher animation, which you can see in the video below:

By far the coolest finisher animation ever! from skyrim

The other players also commented on the clip very amused, underlining how the mental killing was “so powerful and brutal that it cannot be shown on the screen“.

Jokes aside, it is clear that it was one of the many bugs present on Skyrim, which was shared by the player with irony: in any case, it is surprising to find that after 10 years, players continue to entertain not only with the wonderful world of Bethesda, but also with its quirks.

In any case, if you’re curious to find out which is the best next-gen version of Skyrim, you can find out the answer with a new comparison video.