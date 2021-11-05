Skyrim prepares an unexpected gift to fans for its 10th birthday

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim is about to celebrate its first 10 years, an event that will allow the Bethesda title to enjoy an additional dose of notoriety.

The fifth episode of the fantasy RPG series produced by Bethesda is in fact a game that has been loved for generations, although next November 11 will be the turn of theAnniversary Edition for next-gen consoles.

A game, Skyrim, which allowed to create a crowdfunding campaign for the official board game, which started a few days ago but which can prove to be an incredible success.

After all, we are talking about a game so rich and multifaceted that one of the most iconic objects has been faithfully reproduced by a fan down to the smallest detail.

Now, as also reported by The Gamer, Bethesda has in store a little surprise for all fans, a “musical” themed surprise not to be missed.

Bethesda will celebrate 10 years of Skyrim with a special virtual concert, a unique event of its kind with the sounds and music of the great classic.

The opportunity will also allow historical fans to showcase their artwork in the Official Skyrim Museum, as well as the ability to get your hands on some free game content.

The special concert of Skyrim will see the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices Choir transport players to Tamriel through the game’s iconic music and sounds.

The live broadcast at the historic Alexandra Palace Theater, and the concert will be streamed on official Bethesda channels on YouTube And Twitch starting from 7 pm Italian time on 11 November.

