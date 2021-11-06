Skyrim prequel coming up, sneak peeks

The first news arrives about a much anticipated game: the Skyrim prequel. But you won’t find it in digital format.

You definitely won’t find it in digital format. Because it is The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – The Adventure Game, or the board game that takes the world created by Bethesda into a whole new dimension and at the same time brings it back to its very origins.

Its creator, Chris Birch of Modiphius Entertainment, has thought of everything among other things: the game will in fact be made available in multiple versions with two expansions it’s a deluxe version with miniatures limited edition. Just like a video game.

The product is available on the site Gamefound for the preorder and will have in itself, Birch’s promise, all the best features of its digital relative with a branching story and games that will last between an hour and a half and two on average. In addition to bringing us back into the world of The Elder Scrolls, this board game will also have one multiplayer campaign which will give us a way to experience the world of Skyrim before the video game.

The Skyrim prequel in a board game

Bringing into the world of table games video games is not a new operation. Every now and then the transition is in reverse with video games that reflect the mechanics of board games. An example of this transition from real to virtual is: certainly any GDR you have ever played. Because before video games with statistics and customizations came D&D.

Which now seems to be a niche product, and therefore video games make the journey in the opposite direction, arriving or returning, on the tables with the dice and the billboards to be folded. Some have been very successful products, for example the 2017 one dedicated to Fallout and this Skyrim prequel promises to make a good impression.

You can choose to be one of the six characters available taken from those of the video game, each with its own characteristics. The movements and history are enriched by 600 cards which goes up to nearly 700 if you choose the expansions.

The game is then structured to be completed as a single game or, exactly as if you were playing the video game, more completely by reaching the end of the game. two campaigns main. And here is perhaps the great novelty of this game: the first campaign is in fact set 25 years earlier of the facts of Skyrim which will give you a way to fully experience the video game.

Speaking of prices, we are about $ 120 if you want to contribute to the Gamefound campaign even if Birch is aiming to have an edition on sale that should cost $ 100.