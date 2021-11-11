Skyrim, the first Anniversary Edition update on Steam – Nerd4.life

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available from today with the rich Anniversary Edition, also obtainable in the form of update for those who already own the game. Well, the upgrade immediately climbed to the top of the ranking of Steam.

Beating titles such as Battlefield 2042 (here the tried of the beta), Forza Horizon 5 (the review) and Elden Ring (the tried), the branded package Bethesda showed how many users already have the basic experience and therefore only want to update it with new content.

Scrolling through the Ranking in fact, it is noted that the complete edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is only ninth, and despite having entered the top 10 it cannot in the least worry the version with only ugrade.

Steam, today’s ranking

“The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, winner of more than 200 Game of the Year awards, celebrates 10 years of adventures with breathtaking detail,” reads the synopsis of the new edition on Steam.

“The Anniversary Edition includes ten years of content: the award-winning base game, Skyrim Special Edition DLCs and lots of new and existing Creation Club content, including missions, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells and more.”