Skyrim turns into a Baldur’s Gate RPG, and it’s beautiful

Skyrim has gained new visibility after having completed its first 10 years: Bethesda’s open world has in fact once again risen on the crest of the wave, turning out to be one of the most played titles ever, so much so that fans continue to pay homage to it in the most disparate ways .

The fifth chapter of the The Elder Scrolls it is in fact often targeted by modders of various kinds, able to transform it with creations that are often really surprising.

Impossible not to remember who has decided to transform Skyrim in a real first person shooter, leaving fans stoned.

Or another mod that can make us take on the role of all the creatures in the game, including chickens, crabs and much more. Now, someone else has decided to change the view, turning it into an isometric game.

As also reported by DSO Gaming, “Flurdeh” shared some videos related to some games, revised as if they were real isometric titles, now including the fifth chapter of The Elder Scrolls.

Project born with the name Tiny Game Worlds, these are capable of transforming the scenarios and universes of some successful video games.

Curious how, for Skyrim, the final result makes it appear in all respects similar to great classics of the classic fantasy RPG genre, as the first and unforgettable Baldur’s Gate.

Unfortunately, it almost goes without saying that this isometric version of the Skyrim it is not currently playable nor will it ever be (although hope is as always the last to die).

This type of operation had also been carried out for Red Dead Redemption 2, the Rockstar Games classic western, with very similar results.

Also Fallout News Vegas it received almost identical treatment, having entered the project which transformed it into a “Tiny” version.

Finally, speaking of the sequel to Skyrim – or The Elder Scrolls VI – unfortunately today bad news would have arrived about the state of the works.