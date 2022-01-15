We at ProiezionidiBorsa have often insisted on the importance that nutrition has in our lives. In fact, knowing the strengths and weaknesses of certain types of food could help us live better if applied correctly to our body. On the contrary, manifesting deficiencies could lead us to feel bad. We have already talked about it regarding potassium. In fact, deficiency of this precious mineral salt could cause irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and mood swings.

Today let’s take another example on this. In fact, skyrocketing cholesterol, high blood pressure and heart problems could be symptoms of a lack of this invaluable nutrient. Let’s see together what it is and why we should include it in the right doses in our diets.

We are talking about manganese. This is an enzyme with antioxidant properties, very useful for keeping free radicals under control. Furthermore, it is also essential for maintaining normal cholesterol levels and contributes to the proper functioning of the brain and cardiovascular system.

According to Humanitas, the values ​​considered correct are 2.3 mg in adult men and 1.8 in women. When these are not respected, however, problems can occur. In fact, taking too little could lead to problems with blood pressure, an increase in cholesterol and problems with the skeleton.

In addition, it could also lead to tremors, muscle twitching and in some cases even memory loss. However, before making substantial changes in our standard of living, we always recommend that you consult an expert. In fact, throwing yourself into DIY remedies or taking certain supplements without the right guidance could lead to unpleasant consequences.

In what foods it can be found

Manganese can be found in the following foods:

I green leafy vegetables;

brown rice;

coconut;

almonds;

hazelnuts.

They are also present in smaller quantities in these others

raspberries;

strawberries;

blackberries;

pineapple;

Bananas;

figs;

kiwis;

grapes;

dried fruit;

beetroot;

jackdaws;

the cress;

the vein;

the lettuce;

spinaches;

leeks;

carrots;

Indian mustard;

mint;

the garlic;

cloves;

tofu;

turmeric.

The latter in particular, in addition to manganese, also contains vitamin K and other substances that make it very useful in the fight against cholesterol.

