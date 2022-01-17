skyrocketing costs and taxes. Gabanelli asks for more checks

Milena Gabanelli from the pages of Corriere della Sera denounces how the controls on the Superbonus 110% are lacking.

But Prime Minister Mario Draghi himself also highlighted the same issue. In fact, scams worth 4 billion euros have emerged from the house bonuses. In short, the home bonuses are now in the crosshairs because rightly so many from the world of politics and from the world of journalism are realizing that taking advantage of this large-mesh mechanism had become really too simple. So, if you rightly ask for more checks for a bonus that too many have unfairly taken advantage of, the situation for the superbonus and house bonuses in general becomes much more precarious. When they were born they were very convenient, but today things have changed considerably. On the one hand there are the controls that are announced to be increasingly tight and many Italians are afraid of passing for scammers.

Tax and costs and many are afraid

In fact, many citizens fail to realize if the estimates are actually inflated or not. On the other hand, there are construction costs that have soared in an unlikely way. The fault lies with inflation, which is stopping raw materials on all fronts. But the house bonuses themselves are also to blame. The many construction sites that have started have increased the costs of raw materials which are now more difficult to find. So it is more than fair that more controls are asked for a bonus that has cost the state a blunder and that has made the money end up in the pockets especially of the wealthiest. But this inevitably translates into a greater fear on the part of honest people of taking advantage of the bonus.

The price increases on raw materials in the construction sector were very high. But the bill also weighs.

In fact, construction companies are the classic SMEs, which pay too much for energy.