skyrocketing prices. Here is the map of the most convenient distributors – Corriere.it

from Luca Caglio

The dossier of consumer associations. Managers: minimum income, we resist with car wash and minishop. Transport costs weigh heavily. “In one year expenditure increased by 400 euros”

Salty mobility. The via crucis of price increases also passes through the petrol stations, where the price of petrol and diesel reached peaks of over 2 euros per liter, exceeding the average levels of 2012, the highest ever, when the green one scored 1,786 and the “diesel “1.705. According to the estimates of various consumer associations, the increase in price lists will cost Milanese families 400 euros more compared to last year, as well as a “heavier” shopping cart due to the effect on the prices of goods and foodstuffs traveling by road. It is the other side of the return to (almost) normalcy, which means working in presence, more travel and less neighborhood economybut also more demand for fuel which today does not correspond to a greater production of oil.

Pumps at “popular” prices It is then up to motorists to “cure” the penny, helped by word of mouth or by apps that record the fluctuating rates of the 388 Milanese pitches managed by 207 companies (261 in 2011): the cheapest, as reported by prezzibenzina.it, deliver a liter of fuel without exceeding the threshold of 1.80 euros. The most “popular” self pumps can be found at Esso in via Parri (Municipio 7), get used to keeping the green and diesel fuel below the limits of 1.759 and 1.659. The same brand winks at the passers-by of viale Rubicone with slightly higher altitudes. But convenience, not to mention the lesser evil, also peeps out at independent distributors, the so-called “no logos”, that is, not tied to the oil multinationals. In this case you can save at Costantin in via Vincenzo da Seregno and at Oilone in via Gallarateboth served at 1.799 euros, for a range of about 30 cents per liter compared to the 2.079 peaks of Eni in Corso Sempione.

Car washes and minishop If the customer cries, the gas station attendant does not laugh. “When all goes well, the gross profit per liter of fuel dispensed is 4 cents – he confesses Agnese Galli from the Keropetrol platform in via San Marco, inside Area C, the area of ​​the historic center that selects vehicles (with prohibitions and tickets) and which in ten years has seen the abandonment of dozens of pitches -. We remained a handful. I am going on out of passion, but I can no longer ignore the bank account. I have the green one for almost 2 euros: difficult to attract, especially in a limited traffic regime ». It doesn’t always get better on the outskirts. At the Ip distributor in piazza Amati, in the San Siro district, the gas station attendant Daniela “serves” 2,129 and blesses the car wash: «My salvation against closure, because the cleaning of the vehicle is often associated with refueling. And viceversa”. The other competitive advantage is a minishop where the customer can drink a coffee and have a chat: “Over time they have created emotional bonds, they know me and they come back despite everything”.

One third of managers at risk To amplify the cry of the category is Figisc, the Federation that protects the operators of fuel plants: “The pandemic has reduced the supply by 20%, but now the situation has become dramatic due to the enormous costs of energy – he explains the provincial president Luca Squeri -. Suffice it to say that gas stations are illuminated even at night. A third risks being stopped, and already today the really active ones could be less than three hundred. If the government does not support us, it will be difficult to be actors in the challenge of the energy transition ».

The consumer proposal Who gains, then, if gas station attendants and customers are cornered? And what can be done to keep prices down? In addition to the oil majors, “it is mainly the state coffers who benefit from the industrial rise in raw material prices – he explains Tatiana Oneta, tax advisor of Altroconsumo -, because if the VAT remains at 22 per cent, the revenues grow “. And since it is difficult to intervene on excise duty, the tax has stopped at 72 cents per liter since 2015, the consumer association is collecting signatures “for a petition where we will ask for the reduction of VAT on fuel to 18 percent“.

