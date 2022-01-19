Skyrocketing prices in Bologna: sting from 1,200 euros – Economy

Bologna, 19 January 2022 – A sting in the cart and in bill for Bolognese families. 2021 closed with a surge that hadn’t been seen in years prices to consumption, i.e. l‘inflation, which in December scored a + 4.2% on an annual basis.

This is by far thelargest increase in the last two years, in practice since the beginning of pandemic till today. Prices also increased compared to November, of 0.6%.

The most relevant blow, the one that makes the prices of the entire basket soar, comes from the rumors ‘Housing, water, electricity and fuels’, which mark an increase in the 15.4%, And ‘Transportation‘, with a + 8.3%: in fact, household utilities and the full car.

Below average, but still well above even in the recent past, the increases in ‘Hospitality and restaurant services‘(+ 3.4%),’Food and soft drinks‘(+ 2.9%) and’Furniture for the home‘(+ 2.8%).

Also in positive territory ‘Other goods and services’ (+ 1.9%),’ Health services and health costs’ (+ 1.4%), ‘Clothing and footwear‘(+ 0.9%),’ Recreation, entertainment and culture ‘(+ 0.3%).









The price of goods increases on average by 5.8%, that of services by 1.8%. To weigh above all are the prices of products purchased more frequently (+ 4%) and with medium frequency (+ 5.5%), while those purchased with low frequency (+ 2%) are more contained. In contrast to the general trend, there are only three items: Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, down by 0.3%, expenses related to education (-0.7%) and especially those relating to Communications (-2, 8%).

December thus represents a point of arrival of a year which, from the beginning of January onwards, has always marked an increase not only in prices but also in inflation itself: in practice, prices have grown gradually faster and faster, at least on a trend basis. . And the levels achieved consumer associations are concerned. L’National Consumers Union defines the increases throughout Italy as “catastrophic”. And for the Two Towers estimate, with annual inflation of 4.2%, an increase of 1,184 euros for medium families about twelve months. For families of four, the increase would rise to 1,633 euros.









This makes Bologna the sixth Italian city for price increases, between capitals and municipalities over 150 thousand inhabitants, before Ravenna (tithe), Parma (fourteenth) e Modena (eighteenth).

In the shopping cart the bloodletting comes from vegetables, increased by 7.2% compared to December 2020 but also by 4.9% compared to November. Even worse it goes with oils and fats (+ 8%), almost unchanged compared to November (+ 0.3%). But also fruit (+ 4.1%) and fish (+ 3.6%) help to further levitate the receipt.

The heaviest increase, looking at the data processed by the Statistical Office of Palazzo d’Accursio, is that of energy goods: here the surge was 29.8%. Who received the electricity and gas bill in recent weeks he has already realized this. And those who have filled up with petrol these days know that the pains in the pockets of the Bolognese are certainly not over with 2021.