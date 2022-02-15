Skyrocketing spreads, oil and gas boom: the perfect storm scares the markets

“Buy to the sound of the cannon, sell to the sound of the trumpet.” This time around, Nathan Rothschild’s old advice may not work. The first to know are the markets, terrified by the idea of ​​a conflict in Ukraine with unpredictable developments. The closer the fight gets, the more investors’ legs shake. Yesterday, in fact, the Valentine’s Day massacre was touched upon. No roses, only thorns for the whole morning: stock indices crumpled by 4%, gas prices risen like balloons, purchases channeled en masse on the safest government bonds, with the BTP-Bund spread jumped up to 171 points, as a June 2020. Want to take risks, zero. Rather, the usual black day script, one of those that for years remain stuck on the bags like an uncomfortable post-it. Then, in the middle of the afternoon, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, urged President Vladimir Putin not to turn off the frequencies of diplomacy channels, so as to avoid war. And the situation has improved, allowing Piazza Affari to reduce the loss to 2%, Eurostoxx600 to contain the decline to 1.8% and Wall Street to float around parity. In fact, however, nothing changes. Uncertainty, the worst enemy of the markets, remains the uncomfortable stone guest at the table of a crisis that exploded at the worst moment, with the Western world in the grip of inflation due to the continuous increases in energy prices. The nerve, what makes this crisis different from the others and that yesterday made methane prices soar by more than 10% up to 84 euros per kilowatt hour and brought Brent crude oil to 95 dollars a barrel and WTI above 93 dollars. is right here, in the awareness of Moscow’s central role in supplies. There are almost five million barrels of oil that Russia exports every day, 48% of which are destined for Europe, a percentage that gives a good idea of ​​our dependence. In the event of sanctions, especially if they are of the “never seen before” type as threatened by US President Joe Biden and the European Union, there is a real risk that the taps will close. What is frightening is the prospect that not even OPEC, the cartel of the main oil producing countries, will be able to compensate for the supply deficit that would be created. Net of the danger of a blackout in the Old Continent caused by the suspension of methane deliveries, the shortage of crude oil could push the barrel up to 120 dollars. With even more dramatic consequences, in the short term, for prices. Thus, more than bills with built-in sting, the markets fear the reaction of central banks with respect to inflation which in January jumped to 7.5% in the United States and 5.1% in Europe. The Federal Reserve’s hypothesis of seven rate hikes this year was confirmed by the words with which St. Louis Fed chairman James Bullard called for a full percentage point tightening before July. If weapons are to speak in Ukraine, Eccles Building will find itself even more at a crossroads, having to decide whether the fight against the high cost of living must be fought even at the risk of dragging America into recession. It is a dilemma that will not fail even in the upper echelons of an ECB that is still wandering in communication. A withdrawal of the stimulus measures, contextual to a crackdown on the cost of money, would make the most indebted countries such as Italy vulnerable. The tensions over yield spreads in recent weeks risk being just a foretaste of what could happen if the ECB’s parachute fails, which has long made the placement of the € 400 billion of government bonds painless.