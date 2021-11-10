Sky’s answer to Dazn: change the Sky Go app by increasing functionality and number of devices | A league

On the days when Dazn has entered into the midst of the controversy with its users for the increasingly concrete possibility of stopping double users, and therefore of the simultaneous vision of an event / match on several devices at the same time, comes the prompt response of Sky, the rival beaten at the time of the assignment of the TV rights of Serie A.

The satellite broadcaster, probably not by chance, has chosen to launch a series of changes to its Sky Go application that go against the trend compared to what Dazn has predicted. Basically, the Comcast group company will implement the features of Sky Go Plus ( Pause, Restart and Download) to all Sky Go users, switching the associable devices from 2 to 4 and freely editable.

THE PRESS – From today, with the Sky Go app, all the Sky Go Plus functions become included in the subscription. All Sky subscribers will be able to use the Download & Play function, in addition to the Restart, Pause and Replay, to restart a program. live from the beginning, pause it or review a scene or game action as many times as you want. In addition, all subscribers will be able to associate up to 4 devices, and modify them freely directly from the Sky Go app.