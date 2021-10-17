News

Skyscraper / Su Italia 1 the action film with Dwayne Johnson (today, October 17)

Skyscraper, film directed by Rawson Marshall

This evening, Sunday 17 October, at 21.20 on Italy 1 the film “Skyscraper”Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also wrote the film. As a director we also remember him for “Balls to the leap – Dodgeball” a comedy with Ben Stiller, “How do I sell your family” with Jennifer Aniston. “Red Notice” will soon be released at the cinema, which sees the couple Thurber-Dwayne Johnson, also protagonist of “Skyscraper”.

Dora and the lost city / Su Italia 1 the film with Isabela Moner from the famous TV series

Recently “The Rock”, Johnson’s nickname in the star system, had a great success with the film, produced by Walt Disney, “Jungle Cruise”. At his side in “Skyscraper” we find Neve Campbell, an actress who has made a name for herself with films like “Blind Horizon – Attack on power”, “Relative Strangers – Help! mine have arrived ”, but, above all, for the“ Scream ”saga.

Agent 007 – You Only Live Twice / On Rete 4 the fifth James Bond film

Skyscraper, the plot of the film

Will Sawyer has commanded a special team in the FBI for years but must leave the Bureau following the loss of a leg due to an explosion during an action. He moves to Hong Kong with Sarah and children Georgia and Henry, his family: he now has an artificial leg, a technologically advanced prosthesis that allows him to walk. On the Chinese island, Will meets Ben, a friend of the Bureau who was scarred in that explosion and together they go to Zhao Long Ji, a wealthy businessman who is about to inaugurate the tallest skyscraper in the world and who asks the couple to test its safety. . But be careful because there are those who do not want the building standing …

